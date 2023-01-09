FRANKLINVILLE — Planning is already underway for an expanded 59th Western New York Maple Festival, set for April 29-30.
Look for some changes this year, including an expansion to Park Square where there will be wineries, breweries, distilleries and farm market vendors.
“Last year we had several wineries, breweries, and distilleries wanting to set up,” said Ashley Schumaker, who chairs the committee that puts on the Maple Festival. “This year, we have expanded the festival to include Park Square which is a gorgeous and unique space. I'm excited to see this year's vision come to reality.”
The popular car show is also back this year, sponsored by the Franklinville Fire Department at Firemen’s Field. A rain date, if necessary, will be Memorial Day Weekend.
“The entire committee and Franklinville community is really looking forward to this year's festival,” Schumacher said. “We have gotten a jump start on planning and are overwhelmed (in a positive way) by the number of new vendors looking to set up the festival,” she added.
The biggest need right now is for volunteers to sign up to help with the Maple Festival Committee’s pancake breakfast. The pancake breakfast proceeds go a long way toward the $12,000 the committee donates each year to local organizations, scholarships, school and charities, Schumaker said.
There is a link for volunteers on the Maple Festival website: www.franklinvilleny.org/wny-maple-festival.html. The best thing is that volunteers get a free pancake breakfast at the end of their shift.
All vendor and sponsorship applications can also be found on the website, as well as the group’s Facebook page: Franklinville’s Annual WNY Maple Festival. There are changes in vendor applications this year. The group is also seeking sponsors, according to Schumaker.
The first event of the Maple Festival — the Maple King and Queen Contest — is always held at the high school the Thursday night before the festival. Those interested in becoming candidates should wait for application information.
THE MAPLE FESTIVAL schedule follows:
Saturday, April 29
7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. — All-U-Can Eat Pancake & Sausage Breakfast at the Elementary School.
9 a.m.-4 p.m. — Petting Zoo at High School Agricultural Facility, South Academy Street.
9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. — Antique Gas Engine Show at Fireman’s Field.
10 a.m.-5 p.m. — Maple Products sales & “Sugaring” demonstrations; CONNECTLIFE Blood Drive; Business Exhibits & Services at the Elementary School; Craft Show & Sale at the Elementary School; Wine, Beer, Distillery, & Farmers Market Vendors at Park Square.
11 a.m. Maple Festival Parade on Main Street with floats, music, horses and more.
Sunday, April 30
7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. — All-U-Can Eat Pancake & Sausage Breakfast at the Elementary School.
9 a.m.-4 p.m. — Car & Auto Show across from Fire Hall on North Main Street.
9 a.m.-4 p.m. — Petting Zoo High School Agricultural Facility, South Academy Street.
10 a.m.-4 p.m. — Maple Products Sales & “Sugaring” Demonstrations; Business Exhibits & Services at the Elementary School; Craft Show & Sale at the Elementary School; Wine, Beer, Distillery, & Farmers Market Vendors at Park Square;
Noon until gone — Chicken BBQ at the Fire Hall, North Main Street.
Other events will be determined at a later date including the Maple Festival SAPS Race,
Blount Library Book Sale, Historical Society Open House and live entertainment.