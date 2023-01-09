Maple Festival

Franklinville’s annual Western New York Maple Festival returns this coming April.

 Olean Times Herald file

FRANKLINVILLE — Planning is already underway for an expanded 59th Western New York Maple Festival, set for April 29-30.

Look for some changes this year, including an expansion to Park Square where there will be wineries, breweries, distilleries and farm market vendors.

