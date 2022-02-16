A pair of area water projects received a boost Tuesday from a state financing program.
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the Environmental Facilities Corporation Board of Directors approved $41 million in funding that includes low-cost loans and previously awarded grants, enabling the recipients to access these loan and grant funds and move their water and sewer infrastructure projects forward.
“The State of New York is steadfast in our commitment to providing communities with the resources needed to make upgrades to water and sewer systems,” Hochul said. “These critical projects will help protect the health and safety of residents, the environment, and quality of life as we work together to assist residents in every corner of the state with access to safe, clean water and reliable sewer services.”
Area projects include $5.05 million in short-term, interest-free financing for the village of Franklinville wastewater treatment facility and collection system improvements; and $1.29 million Water Infrastructure Improvement Act grant, $963,750 in short-term, interest-free financing, and $2.89 million in short-term, market-rate financing to plan, design and construct the Yorkshire Corners Sewer District.
The Franklinville project has received several boosts to replace its circa 1950 facilities. In July, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported $1.5 million in aid and $4.5 million in no-interest financing. The Cattaraugus County Legislature has promised $5.8 million from the county’s $14 million American Rescue Plan Act allocation to help pay for water and wastewater projects.
Village officials said the project will fully support the needs of the planned Great Lakes Cheese facility announced Sept. 15. The plans for the cheese plant call for 846,000 square feet of floor space on Route 16/98 on the Franklinville-Farmersville town line.
Company and economic development officials reported the project will help lay the groundwork for the $505 million project, expected to bring 230 jobs from Allegany County and create another 200 jobs, in addition to supporting an estimated 600 agriculture jobs.
The plant is expected to be up and running by the end of 2024.