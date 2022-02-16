Weather Alert

.Heavy rain may fall on a deep primed snowpack leading to the melt increasing. Flows in rivers may increase quickly and reach critical levels. ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM EST THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is possible. * WHERE...Much of western New York, including the following counties, Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Niagara, Erie, Orleans, and Wyoming. * WHEN...From 7 PM EST this evening through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...There is increasing confidence that excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. The greatest threat for flooding will be in ice jam prone areas, such as the Buffalo area creeks and near Sunset Bay on Cattaraugus creek. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Warm weather through Thursday will result in significant melting of the extensive snow pack over the region. A storm system will generate between an inch and inch and a half of rain over western New York, most of which will come from midday Thursday through Thursday evening. The combination of the significant rainfall and extensive snow melt may cause flooding along creeks and rivers. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. This is especially the case for those living in ice jam prone areas along the Buffalo area creeks and Cattaraugus creek. Others that have experienced ice jam flooding in the past should also be extra vigilant during this period. &&