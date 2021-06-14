BUFFALO — A Franklinville woman is facing up to 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to methamphetamine possession.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of New York on Monday announced that Heidi Jankowiak, 35, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute 5 grams or more of methamphetamine.
The charge stems from a Jan. 23 traffic stop by Salamanca police in the town of Salamanca. The officer, according to the criminal complaint filed by an agent with the Southern Tier Drug Task Force, pulled over a Dodge Caravan for several violations including an obstructed licence plate, failure to use a turn signal and no tail light.
The driver of the vehicle failed roadside sobriety tests due to methamphetamine, prosecutors said, and admitted there was methamphetamine in the vehicle. During a search, police found a purse belonging to Jankowiak which contained what laboratories later identified as 105.6 grams — around 3.7 ounces — of methamphetamine and 2.191 grams of cocaine, as well as two suboxone strips, a digital scale, and hypodermic needles.
She was then charged with state drug crimes before the drug task force filed federal charges two days later, alleging she intended to sell the methamphetamine.
According to the plea deal submitted to the court on Thursday, prosecutors offered a sentence of 100 to 125 months — 8 years and 4 months to 12 years and two months — in federal prison, a fine of $25,000 to $5 million, and 4 to 5 years of supervised release. The plea deal lowered the sentence from a maximum of 40 years in prison.
Sentencing is set for Oct. 22.