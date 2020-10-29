FRANKLINVILLE — Beginning today, Bartholomew’s Pharmacy, 2 Elm St., will offer free COVID-19 testing.
The pharmacy will provide appointment-based COVID-19 test collection for prescreened patients in partnership with the Department of Health and Human Services.
“We need widespread coronavirus testing now,” said Randall Buchanan of Bartholomew’s. “We all want life to return to normal and one way to help is more COVID-19 testing options. We’re proud to serve Franklinville and other communities in efforts to fight the virus.”
Bartholomew’s staff will provide extra support to Franklinville and surrounding community patients during COVID-19 recovery efforts with a walk up test collection.
Patients can make appointments for testing at DoINeedACovid19Test.com.
According to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. If individuals have a cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fever, chills, muscle pain, sore throat or a loss of taste and smell, they should consider testing. Updated CDC guidelines now also recommend testing for people with and without symptoms under certain conditions.
Bartholomew’s will provide walk up testing options for eligible patients. The test is self-administered with a nasal swab and once the sample kit is sealed, Bartholomew’s staff submits the test to the lab for processing. Results are ready in three to five days.