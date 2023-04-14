LITTLE VALLEY — A Franklinville was sentenced in Cattaraugus County Court earlier this week to six years in state prison for attempted first-degree assault and criminal use of a firearm.
Craig Bubak, 20, was sentenced by County Court Judge Ronald D. Ploetz to six years on each count and three years’ post-release supervision, to be served concurrently.
District Attorney Lori Pettit Rieman said the incident occurred May 13 in the town of Franklinville when Bubak possessed a deadly weapon with intent to cause serious harm or death to another.
He had pointed a firearm at another person and refused to drop the weapon when police arrived. Police used a Taser to subdue Bubak.
Ploetz also sentenced Malcolm Drayton, 50, of Olean, to six months in the county jail and five years’ probation for his conviction of one count of attempted third-degree assault. The incident occurred on Oct. 3, 2021, in the city of Olean, when the defendant, with intent, prevented a police officer from performing a lawful duty, and caused serious physical injury to the officer.
Brandon Gould, 40, of Olean, was sentenced to six months in the Cattaraugus County Jail, and 10 years’ probation for his conviction of one county of third-degree criminal sex act. The incident occurred on Sept. 26 in the city of Olean, when the defendant knowingly engaged in a sexual act with a person less than 17 years old.
Hunter Cotter-Brown, 20, of Salamanca, was sentenced to a one-year conditional discharge for his conviction of endangering the welfare of a child. The incident occurred on April 6, 2022, in the city of Salamanca, when the defendant knowingly acted in a manner likely to be injurious to the physical, mental or moral welfare of a child less than 17 years old.
Ploetz also accepted guilty pleas from three defendants:
Nicole Stauffer, 46, Bethlehem Pa., pleaded guilty to attempted fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. The incident occurred on or about Jan. 26, in the city of Salamanca, when the defendant knowingly and unlawfully attempted to possess a narcotic drug with intent to sell it. He will be sentenced June 12.
Edward Button, 25, of Salamanca pleaded guilty to attempted third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. The incident occurred on Feb. 26, 2022, in the town of Ellicottville, when the defendant knowingly and unlawfully attempted to possess a narcotic drug, fentanyl, with intent to sell it. He faces s sentencing June 20.Cody Worthington, 29, of Little Valley, pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree reckless endangerment and one count of endangering the welfare of a child. The incident occurred on Aug. 21 in the village of Little Valley when the defendant recklessly caused physical injury to another person by means of a dangerous instrument, and created a grave risk of death to another person. Sentencing is scheduled for July 10.
There were also two arraignments.
Alan Maynard, 45, of Allegany, pleaded not guilty to fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and making a false written statement. The incident occurred on April 23, 2022, in the town of Humphrey, when the defendant stole property and made false written statements. The case was adjourned for motions.
Robert Merchel, 38, of Olean, pleaded not guilty to an indictment charging him with aggravated driving while intoxicated. The incident occurred on Oct. 26 in the city of Olean, when the defendant is charged with operating a motor vehicle on a public highway at the time when he was in an intoxicated condition. The case was adjourned for motions.