LITTLE VALLEY — A Franklinville man indicted on several counts stemming from a September 2022 incident in the town of Franklinville pleaded guilty May 1 to one count of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon with intent to use it.

Nicholas Kiblin, 27, of Franklinville had been indicted by a grand jury on four other charges in connection with a Sept. 28, 2022 incident including second-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree menacing and four counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Kiblin’s plea before Cattaraugus County Court Judge Ronald D. Ploetz satisfied the indictment, according to District Attorney Lori Pettit Rieman.

The incident occurred in the town of Franklinville when Kiblin possessed a machete, a dangerous instrument, with the intent to unlawfully use it against another person, Rieman said. Sentencing is scheduled for July 3.