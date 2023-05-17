Franklinville Central announces valedictorian, salutatorian

FRANKLINVILLE — The Franklinville Central School District announces Anna Slavinski as the valedictorian for Ten Broeck Academy’s Class of 2023, and McKenzie Schuyler is the salutatorian.
Slavinski will graduate with a cumulative grade average of 108.18.
During her years at Ten Broeck Academy, Slavinski has proven herself as a scholar athlete, participating on the varsity swim team (2017-22), the basketball team (modified 2017-19, JV 2019-20, varsity 2020-22), the indoor track team (2022-23), outdoor track and field team (2017-23) and the cheerleading squad (2021).
Slavinski’s academic honors and awards include the National Honor Society, where she serves as president, Vice President for the Class of 2023, History Award of Knowledge recipient in 2022 and a member of the High Honor Roll since 2017.
Slavinski has also received the Sportsmanship Award for the varsity swim team twice, was captain of the varsity swim team her senior year and captain of the track team her junior and senior years. She is also a member of the Student Council, the Spanish Club and the Trap Shooting Club.
Slavinski plans to attend St. Bonaventure University in the fall to major in History with a minor in International Affairs.
Schuyler will graduate with a cumulative grade average of 105.62.
Schuyler has participated in various activities at Ten Broeck Academy, including the Spanish Club, the Rachel’s Challenge Club and Student Council. She has also been a part of various Community Service opportunities.
Schuyler has been on the Honor Roll and High Honor Roll since 2017. This achievement earned her membership in the Junior National Honor Society and the National Honor Society.
In the fall, Schuyler plans to attend Jamestown Community College and St. Bonaventure University to major in Business Administration.