ALLEGANY — There are some holiday traditions that the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany won’t give up, pandemic or not.
Two annual events the Sisters will continue to host are the lighting of the manger crib outside the Motherhouse at 115 E. Main St. on Dec. 3, and the Shower for Mary virtual prayer service at Dec. 10, along with a collection of children’s items for local charitable agencies.
The Shower for Mary program is approximately 20 years old and was started by Sister Rita Frances Guaracsi.
Sister Mary Lou Lafferty, local minister for the congregation, said the virtual prayer service for the Shower for Mary will be conducted in the chapel of the Motherhouse.
Rev. Kim Rossi of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church and Deacon Carrie Wolfe from Christ United Methodist Church, both in Olean, will help with the Shower for Mary event.
“This is something we can do internally that we can’t go out and do (in-person), one, because of the pandemic and two, because the Sisters are aging,” Lafferty explained. “But that doesn’t stop us from giving outreach to others.”
Lafferty said Rossi and Wolfe identified the recipients of items collected for children this year.
The agencies that will disperse the items to children and their families are the Cattaraugus Wyoming Project Head Start and the Allegany County Community Opportunities and Rural Development agencies. The two agencies work with unemployed parents of infants, toddlers and small children. Many of the parents have been furloughed or laid off from work due to the pandemic.
“This is to get (the children) started for a good start to school,” Lafferty said. “It’s a real ecumenical approach. It’s the same mission we had to feed the hungry, clothe the naked and take care of (following) Matthew’s Gospel 25. (Rossi and Wolfe) have really been a wonderful help.”
Items needed for the two agencies are clothing to fit infants through 5T in children’s sizes, diapers, pull-ups, diaper wipes, hats, mittens, board books, educational toys, stuffed animals, blankets, pajamas and winter clothing.
The items can be wrapped or bagged and dropped off in the lobby of the Motherhouse from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 5 through Dec. 10. Monetary donations in envelopes will also be appreciated and may be left in a box in the lobby. Monetary donations can also be mailed to St. Elizabeth Motherhouse, 115 E. Main St., Allegany, NY 14706.
“We usually have a big display of cookies for everybody who wants them,” Lafferty said of cookies baked by the Sisters as a thank you gesture to donors. “We can always have the cookies there and everybody can take a few home with them … the people love them.”
As for the virtual prayer service, which is being held as such because of the pandemic, Lafferty said Rossi and Wolfe will conduct the event at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 10 in the chapel with the Sisters.
“It will be virtual and on our website,” she said of the online version that will be posted on a Shower for Mary link at www.alleganyfranciscans.org
Lafferty provided additional information on the lighting of the crib ceremony in front of the Motherhouse. The event is usually conducted on the same night as the prayer service, but will be held the week prior instead.
“The crib is going to get lit on Dec. 3 at 6:30 p.m.,” she remarked. “That’s always the highlight for people around here ... to have the crib out on display, the Nativity scene for the Christmas season.
“I’m sure at a time like this, it will be very meaningful in importance not to forget that there is the love of God for all of us with the pandemic,” she concluded. “Sister Pat Treichel will bless the crib” and the public is invited to attend.