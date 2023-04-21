ALLEGANY — From Shakespeare to Michelle Obama and Shel Silverstein to John Grisham, the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany certainly have eclectic tastes in books and other reading material.
In recognition of World Book Day (April 23) and National Library Week (next week), the sisters were asked what their favorite book is to read and teach (other than the Bible), and why.
“My whole life was filled with fiction,” said Sister Anne Rothmeir, 95, of Allegany. “There have been very few days in my life when I didn’t read.”
She said her mother took her to the library regularly. Then, later in life, when she was working with migrant workers up and down the East coast, she would become a member of a library in every town that had one.
“It was a wonderful experience,” she said.
Although she said her life has been filled with fiction, Sister Anne said one of her recent favorites is Michelle Obama’s memoir “Becoming,” pointing out “the reality of it. … She has a tremendous memory and described everything in such depth.”
Sister Beth McGinnis of Allegany also chose a memoir as one of her favorite books: “A Gift of Peace” by Cardinal Joseph Bernardin, who was falsely accused of sexual abuse and who was diagnosed with cancer twice. He also wrote about his decision to discontinue chemotherapy and live his remaining days as fully as possible.
She has read the book twice and said she plans on reading it again because there’s so much to learn from it concerning how he grew and changed.
She said the book “is a rich spiritual revelation of how Cardinal Bernadin journeyed through the last three years of his life. He receives the gift of peace in letting go over a period of time.”
She added that this is a book “well worth reading and pondering to enrich one’s own spiritual life.”
But Sister Beth doesn’t limit her reading to spiritual or religious books. She likes mysteries and said Clive Clusser is one of her favorite authors.
Sister Anne is currently reading the memoir of 103-year-old Sister Jean Schmidt “Wake Up with a Purpose.” Sister Jean is the chaplain for the Loyola University of Chicago Ramblers, the men’s basketball team. St. Elizabeth Motherhouse librarian Sherri Lothridge is actually reading the book to her. She says because her eyes aren’t what they used to be, having Lothridge read to her is a gift. She said she has also become a fan of audiobooks.
Non-fiction is not a new favorite of hers. She said her mother got her a subscription to National Geographic magazine when she was 12 years old and paid for it until she graduated from nursing school. After that, she started paying for it herself.
Fiction or non-fiction, Sister Anne had a difficult time trying to choose just one book as her favorite.
“There are so many I treasure,” she said.
Sister Catherine Kane of Allegany, however, had no trouble at all naming a favorite.
“Seabiscuit,” by Laura Hillenbrand, she said quickly.
She especially enjoyed the imagery when Hillenbrand was describing autumn, adding that it was OK in the movie but “it’s always better in the book.”
Sister Sharon O’Neil of Allegany agrees that “the book is always better than the movie.”
She said as a former resident of New Orleans, she wanted to read “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens before the movie came out to “see if they got it right.”
Sister Sharon said the last book she read was “The Lost Apothecary” by Sarah Penner. She said she likes historical fiction because it’s an easy way to learn history, and you also get to travel.
She’s a fan of mysteries as well and lists Louise Penny’s Inspector Gamache series as one of her favorites.
Lothridge said sisters Sharon and Beth are not alone in their love for “cozy mysteries” and other suspenseful books.
“Mysteries are the biggest thing,” she said, adding that she likes to have a handful of books by the most popular authors – like James Patterson – in the library.
As for James Patterson, Sister Beth, a retired nurse, said she recently enjoyed one of his non-fiction books, “E.R. Nurses: True Stories from America's Greatest Unsung Heroes.”
Lothridge noted that while the library is filled with books, they are not necessarily the sisters’ favorite things to read. She said the women often stop by on their way to or from lunch to read the current issues of newspapers and magazines.
Sister Harriet Hamilton from St. Mary’s Parish in Cortland is a retired teacher and said, “The Cremation of Sam McGee … is a fun poem to read and teach,” adding, “A lot of students don’t like poetry as it is an effort to understand, so I found poems like Sam McGee made it more likable for them.”
Robert W. Service had the poem published in 1907. It is about the cremation of a prospector who freezes to death near Lake Laberge, Yukon, Canada, as told by the man who cremates him. But it has a surprise ending. Sister Harriet said in 2006 while on a bus trip through interior Alaska the tour guide recited the whole poem to the group.
She said while teaching high school in the 1960s and 1970s, her favorites were Shakespeare’s “Hamlet,” Macbeth,” Merchant of Venice” and “Julius Caesar.”
Today, she enjoys reading John Grisham’s books and adds that one of her favorite books is Shel Silverstein’s “The Giving Tree.”
“Books are one of our greatest gifts,” said Sister Anne Rothmeir, “I hope they endure, and I think they will.”