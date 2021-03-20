ALLEGANY — In the past year, the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany have endured quarantines and all of the challenges that accompanied COVID-19 illnesses at St. Elizabeth Motherhouse.
Through it all, however, they continued to pray for others in the community and the world.
Earlier this week, Sister Mary Lou Lafferty, local minister for the congregation, provided an update on the Sisters and programs they have conducted to help others.
“We really think it’s time that (the community) knows that we’re still up on the hill here, and we’re doing well,” Lafferty said during comments at the Motherhouse, located on a hill above East Main Street. “I just think it’s time to let people know we’ve gone through everything, we’re on the other side and we’re ready to sing the hallelujahs.We miss the interaction with the people and local community.”
Lafferty said the Sisters remained COVID-free until January when several individuals at the home contracted the virus. Many of the Sisters are in their 80s to 90s, and older.
“We did have some cases among the Sisters,” Lafferty shared, sadly noting three Sisters died from the illness. “We went into quarantine on Jan. 6, and (the Sisters) are all still eating in their bedrooms.”
She explained the quarantine has been maintained since then for the Sisters, who have had in-room activities, meal delivery, closed circuit television for communication and daily virtual programming.
Lafferty said the Sisters have been tested for COVID every week since Feb. 11 and have had clean results. They have also received two vaccines over the past month and a half.
By March 24, all will have passed the margin of efficacy for protection following their second vaccination.
“Next Wednesday is the last day and then they can start meeting in small groups, we’ll return to the dining room and we’ll begin to have Mass again on Palm Sunday,” Lafferty said, noting the Mass will be in-house just for the Sisters. “So we will be ready for Easter. They are so waiting for that because even the isolation has been a challenge for so many of them.”
The Sisters will also be able to walk outside and enjoy the warmer spring weather by next week.
Lafferty said testing that was done, as well as vaccinations, were obtained and funded through the efforts of the Motherhouse. The staff had difficulty acquiring vaccines for the elderly Sisters until Feb. 10 because the facility is considered a congregate living residence. Their second dose was administered March 10.
Through it all, the community remained supportive by donating personal protection equipment such as masks and hand sanitizers to the Motherhouse.
“They’ve really been wonderful to us,” she said of community members and organizations.
Elena Robillard, activities director at the Motherhouse, said her team has been busy throughout the quarantine and provided many services to the Sisters.
“We’ve really been performing a broad range of tasks on top of what we normally do, especially during a period of in-room isolation,” she said. “I’ve been very impressed with how well the Sisters have coped with everything … and I’m still always amazed that even when they’re in the midst of what they’re going through, they’re still thinking of others. They’re praying for people in the community and people around the world. Their thought is still focused on service for others.”
She said this attitude of service tied in with the recent Catholic Sisters Week activities at the Motherhouse.
“It started as a national recognition in the United States to recognize women religious,” she said of the event which is now global and recognizes women religious throughout the world. She and Lafferty explained the term “women religious” encompasses any woman in the Catholic Church who has taken religious vows.
“This year (the focus and theme) was feeding the hungry locally,” Robillard continued, noting the event presented a challenge for the quarantined Sisters.
As a result, the Sisters decided to do a non-perishable food collection as well as activities that were opened to the employees. The event included food collections, raffles for lottery tickets, and baked sales, among other events.
Activities for the Sisters included a trivia contest based on the congregation’s history. When a winner was named, non-perishable food was purchased in their name. The Sisters also made Easter cards and craft items for nursing homes and food pantries in the community. Approximately 500 non-perishable food items were collected for food pantries at Loaves & Fishes, the Salvation Army of Olean, the Warming House, Harvest Fields and St. Bonaventure University.
A fun activity conducted by the Motherhouse archivist included dressing Robillard in an old habit from the Sisters’ clothing stored at the facility.
“It’s an original (habit), we were able to sit down with some of the Sisters and they actually dressed me in it piece by piece,” she said, noting her alter ego name was Sister Mary Elena. “I was able to tour the house (in the habit) — if the Sisters couldn’t come out of their room we went room to room and took pictures with them.”
On a final note, Lafferty said the Sisters are conducting another fundraiser through the end of March. The funds will be provided strictly to local charities. Those who would like to contribute may send donations to: St. Elizabeth Motherhouse, 115 E. Main St., Allegany, NY 14706.