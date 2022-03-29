ALLEGANY — At the conclusion of the General Chapter last summer, the Congregational Leadership team was elected and installed via Zoom.
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic prevented a more formal in-person ceremony from taking place at that time.
On March 27, the team was gathered together in Allegany for a congregational meeting with the Sisters at the Motherhouse. This was a prime opportunity to celebrate an in-person installation. Sister Therese Joyce, OSF, the elder of the congregation at 102 years of age, was the presider for this installation ceremony.
Sisters Margaret Magee, congregational minister; Melissa Scholl, associate minister; Josephine Streva, councilor; and Gwendolyn Melhado, councilor, were recognized and celebrated for their willing service to the congregation during Sunday liturgy.