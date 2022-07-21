ST. BONAVENTURE — Jeremiah Hackett, professor of philosophy emeritus of the University of South Carolina, and Thomas S. Maloney, professor of philosophy emeritus of the University of Kentucky, have been awarded the Franciscan Institute Medal at St. Bonaventure University in recognition of meritorious excellence in medieval scholarship and Franciscan studies.
The award was announced by Institute director Father David B. Couturier at a gathering of scholars at the Roger Bacon Symposium held via Zoom at St. Bonaventure University. The keynote of the conference was a talk delivered by Hackett on the soon-to-be published joint work of his and Maloney on Roger Bacon’s “Philosophia Moralis” (Franciscan Institute Publications, 2022).
Hackett’s research interests lie in the fields of history of philosophy, metaphysics, philosophy of mind, epistemology, and moral philosophy. He has published widely and is currently interested in Roger Bacon and Averroism. Recently he was honored to receive a Festschrift, “The Philosophy and Science of Roger Bacon: Studies in Honour of Jeremiah Hackett,” edited by Nicola Polloni and Yael Kedar (Routledge: 2021).
Maloney’s specialization is medieval philosophy, but he also has taught courses in ancient Greek philosophy and the philosophy of religion. He has published widely and his research area is medieval logic and semantics, with a focus on Roger Bacon. He is working on a new Latin edition and translation of Bacon’s “Opus minus.” Among his many publications is “Roger Bacon: ‘A Compendium of the Study of Philosophy,’” edited by Thomas S. Maloney (Oxford: 2019).
Roger Bacon was a medieval English philosopher and Franciscan friar. Known by his scholastic accolade, “Doctor Mirabilis,” Bacon is also recognized as the father of the modern empirical method in the sciences.
“The publication of Prof. Hackett and Prof. Maloney’s exquisitely annotated translation of the 'Philosophia Moralis' marks a milestone in the contemporary resurgence of interest in the interdisciplinary work of Roger Bacon,” Couturier said.
He noted Bacon’s commitment to exploring the relationship among the liberal arts and their reflection of the divine in the world speaks especially to those seeking a wholistic/holistic perspective on the role of education in the pursuit of wisdom.
8 SBU alumnae are Business First Power 200 Women
Eight alumnae and a former trustee of St. Bonaventure have been named to Buffalo Business First’s Power 200 Women list.
Heading the list of SBU alumnae at No. 18 is Judy Baumgartner, ’91, president of Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital and DeGraff Medical Park, Kaleida Health. Baumgartner is also a member of SBU’s Board of Trustees.
Alumnae also making the list were:
• Lisa Cilano, ’89, senior vice president, RMC & business advisory services, finance, Catholic Health (No. 37)
• Mari Howard, ’10, president & CEO, Intandem (No. 68)
• Catherine Roberts, ’18, CEO, Resource Council of WNY (No. 88)
• Lori Quigley, ’81, chairwoman, board of directors, Seneca Gaming Corp. and interim president of Medaille University (No. 95)
• Sandra Betters, ’97, president, Nardin Academy (No. 136)
• Colleen Young, ’96, president & CEO, Bank of Cattaraugus (No. 153)
• Jody Chesko, ’92, president, Niagara Produce Inc. (No. 179)
Also named to the list was Cindy Abbott Letro, chair, Niagara Regional Commission, NYS Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation. In June, Letro (No. 78) completed her term on SBU’s Board of Trustees.
No. 1 on the list was Kim Pegula, owner & CEO of the Buffalo Sabres, Buffalo Bills and Pegula Sports and Entertainment LLC. St. Bonaventure is the Official Education Partner of the Buffalo Bills.