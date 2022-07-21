Franciscan Awards

ST. BONAVENTURE — Jeremiah Hackett, professor of philosophy emeritus of the University of South Carolina, and Thomas S. Maloney, professor of philosophy emeritus of the University of Kentucky, have been awarded the Franciscan Institute Medal at St. Bonaventure University in recognition of meritorious excellence in medieval scholarship and Franciscan studies.

The award was announced by Institute director Father David B. Couturier at a gathering of scholars at the Roger Bacon Symposium held via Zoom at St. Bonaventure University. The keynote of the conference was a talk delivered by Hackett on the soon-to-be published joint work of his and Maloney on Roger Bacon’s “Philosophia Moralis” (Franciscan Institute Publications, 2022). 

