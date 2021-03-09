ST. BONAVENTURE — Alumni and friends of St. Bonaventure University and Siena College will go head-to-head in the Franciscan Faceoff, a friendly fundraising challenge that combines with each school’s Giving Day.
For 24 hours March 17, the sister schools will try to outpace each other in the number of participants and the amount of annual fund donations received. Contributors will have the opportunity to join various giving challenges, create their own challenge or simply support a participant or team at each school.
While the St. Bonaventure community is mourning the death of its president, Dr. Dennis R. DePerro, who passed away last week due to complications of COVID-19, the decision was made to move forward with the fundraiser.
“While our hearts are heavy with the loss of our leader, we know that Dr. DePerro would want us to forge ahead,” said Alan Riddle, director of Annual Giving at St. Bonaventure. “The many great works he put into motion will be supported through gifts received during the Franciscan Faceoff.”
Jointly rooted in the Franciscan spirit, St. Bonaventure and Siena usually face off on the basketball court in the annual men’s basketball contest for the Brother Ed Coughlin Franciscan Cup. This year’s game was canceled due to the pandemic.
The cup’s namesake, Coughlin, was a 1970 Bona graduate, a professed Franciscan friar for 47 years and a former president at Siena and vice president at St. Bonaventure. He died unexpectedly in 2019 following heart surgery.
“Both Bona’s and Siena held a special place in our brother’s heart,” said Mary Coughlin Quinn, Coughlin’s sister and a 1976 Bona graduate. “Through his years of servant leadership at each school, he made a difference in the lives of many others, and those people and their stories had a positive effect on him as well. With the Franciscan Faceoff, that richness of giving continues.”
To support St. Bonaventure in the Franciscan Faceoff, visit sbu.edu/BonaGivingDay.