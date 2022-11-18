ST. BONAVENTURE — Enhancing the lives of community members and student volunteers through service and social justice programs is the focus of the Franciscan Center for Social Concern (FCSC) at St. Bonaventure University.

On Tuesday, Nov. 29, the FCSC will host its fifth annual #GivingTuesdayatBonas fundraising initiative. The 24-hour crowdfunding event aims to raise $55,000 for advocacy, social justice and service programs on campus.

 

