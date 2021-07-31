Franchot Wading Pool announces updated hours
OLEAN — Franchot Wading Pool has announced hours from Saturday through Aug. 6, weather permitting.
They include:
- Saturday — Noon to 2:30 p.m. and 3 to 5:30 p.m.
- Sunday — Noon to 2:30 p.m. and 3 to 5:30 p.m.
- Monday — Closed.
- Tuesday and Wednesday — Noon to 2:30 p.m. and 3 to 5:30 p.m.
- Thursday — Closed.
- Friday — Noon to 2:30 p.m. and 3 to 5:30 p.m.
Due to continuing lifeguard shortage, the pool will not open every day of the week. Another updated schedule will be posted later next week for the period starting Aug. 7.
Please visit cityofolean.org and click on the youth and recreation home page for additional updates. Updates can also be found at facebook.com/oleanyouthrec and twitter.com/oleanyouthrec.