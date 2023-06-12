OLEAN — The first of the city’s pools will open this week as the summer season kicks off, with the other to open next week.
The Franchot Park wading pool will open on Saturday, said Kris Shewairy, coordinator of the city’s Youth Bureau and Recreation Department, for Saturday, Sunday and Monday operations. The L-shaped pool at War Vets Park will open June 22, and the wading pool will reopen that day for daily operation for the summer.
Both pools will be open from noon to 2:30 p.m. and from 3 to 5 p.m. daily. There is no admission charge at Franchot Park, and the fee per session is $5 for adults and $4 for children or seniors. Four-person family admission is $12.
“Those prices went up, and were part of the city budget this year,” Shewairy said.
Season passes are available for $70 for children and seniors, $90 for adults, and $120 for four-person family passes.
Both pools, being outdoors, will be open subject to the weather, Shewairy said. For daily updates, visit www.facebook.com/oleanyouthrec and www.twitter.com/oleanyouthrec.
Both pools are expected to be open until mid-August, with the Franchot wading pool typically remaining open later than the War Vets Park pool as it takes fewer lifeguards to operate.
Lifeguards are not in shortage this year, Shewairy said, with enough hired to keep both facilities open every day. In 2021, lifeguard shortages led to the War Vets Park pool to remain closed for that season. The War Vets Park site requires four lifeguards — three for the main pool and one for the small wading pool — as well as a desk attendant to collect admissions. The Franchot Park site requires three lifeguards.
How long the War Vets Park facility will remain open this year is unknown, as city officials reported that a summer start to work on a $1.5 million splash park to the south of the current pool, with concrete work on the current pool to follow.
Equipment for the splash park has been sitting at the park and behind the William O. Smith Recreation Center since the winter months. Mayor Bill Aiello said in May that the city was waiting on the final permitting from the Army Corps of Engineers, as the site sits near the Olean Creek flood control levee system.
Construction is expected to begin this year, but completion is likely to occur in 2024.