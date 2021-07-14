OLEAN — The city of Olean announced upcoming days that the Franchot Park wading pool will be open, weather permitting.
The pool will be open noon to 2:30 p.m. and 3 to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, July 23.
The pool will be closed Monday and Thursday, July 22.
Kris Shewairy, the city's youth and recreation program coordinator, said that a continuing lifeguard shortage means the the pool cannot be open every day of the week.
Another updated schedule will be posted next for the period starting on Saturday, July 24. The schedule is also available at www.cityofolean.org — click on the youth and recreation home page for additional updates. Updates can also be found at youth and rec Facebook and Twitter pages.