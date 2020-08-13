OLEAN — A summer of restricted city swimming is coming to a close this weekend.
The Franchot Park wading pool will be closing for the season on Sunday, said city youth and rec coordinator Kris Shewairy.
The reason for the closure, he said, has nothing to do with COVID-19 or the restrictions on the facility because of the pandemic.
“I’ve got lifeguards who need to go back to college,” Shewairy said, adding this is not a new problem. “This is when it would normally close.”
The facility opened July 1 after weeks of planning and debate over whether the city could even open the facility at all this year.
Facing restrictions over social distancing, many municipalities kept municipal pools closed for the summer. Local officials first announced that the Franchot wading pool, as well as the pool at the William O. Smith Recreation Center, would not open at all in 2020. However, plans were later worked out with county health officials to open the wading pool.
“We had to limit each session to 50 swimmers,” Shewairy said, but noted “there really haven’t been issues” with people being turned away.
“Unless it was super, super hot, it was daily averaging 50 to 70 swimmers,” he said.
The large circular pool allowed each swimmer to have more than 100 square feet of space to themselves; and face masks were required by anyone on the pool deck, and entering and exiting the pool.
In addition, three daily sessions were kept to about 90 minutes, with cleanings between each session. More staff — staff that otherwise would have been at the rec center pool — were on hand.
The pool remains open in three sessions until the closing: Noon-1:30 p.m.; 2-3:30 p.m.; and 4-5 p.m.
In previous years, the Franchot wading pool has closed in mid-August, while remaining staff were transferred to the rec center pool. That facility has typically been open through Labor Day, depending on staffing and weather.
As the seasons will soon shift to fall, officials said plans are now being worked on for other facilities which would normally open, including the St. John’s after-school recreation program and the ice rink at the William O. Smith Recreation Center. Shewairy said details on those facilities’ operations will be coming in the near future.
The city posted openings for skateguards for the upcoming skating season on Thursday. The posting noted that the jobs are dependent on state guidance for ice rinks. For applicants — who must be able to ice skate and are at least 16 years old by Sept. 1 — visit www.cityofolean.org or call 376-5666 for information on applying.