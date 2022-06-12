Franchot Park youth disc golf course open for play in Olean

OLEAN — Watch out for flying discs when walking through Franchot Park — there’s likely to be youth disc golfers about.
Local officials, Twin Tiers Disc Golf Club members and sponsors who supported its construction gathered Sunday in Franchot Park for a ribbon-cutting ceremony opening the city’s newest disc golf course.
Richard Longer, president of the Twin Tiers Disc Golf Club, said the organization is entirely volunteer based and they play the game and promote it because they love meeting new people and seeing people play the free courses in the region.
“It’s been a pleasure to work with the city and see all the generous who contribute to this community,” he said.
The effort was spearheaded by the TTDGC, the same nonprofit responsible for organizing the adult-oriented 18-hole course installed at Gargoyle Park in 2021. The Olean Common Council offered to match donations received by the club to assist in the effort.
“We’re thankful we have disc golf in Olean, not only at Gargoyle but now here at Franchot,” Mayor Bill Aiello said. “We have this beautiful area out here that ties in with the walking trail, ties in with our children’s garden and people will be able to enjoy this.”
The youth course — the first of its kind in Cattaraugus County — hopes to feature two tees for each hole. One tee location will make each hole more challenging and is designed for youth between the ages of 9 and 13. A second tee location will make the holes more manageable for kids between the ages of 4 and 8.
The course will be in the eastern end of the park, starting near the Children’s Memorial Garden. The course will tie in with the memorial, and additional memorial stones or trees may be purchased through the course.
“It’s great,” said Kris Shewairy, coordinator of the city’s Youth and Recreation Department. “It’s more for people to do, especially the kids.”
Shewairy said he’s been working with Longer and Dave Haynes during the past two years, and their ideas and efforts helped make the courses a reality.
“Without these two guys and everybody behind the scenes, all the volunteers and all the sweat and tears put into this, it doesn’t happen,” Shewairy said. “This is a great addition to this park and our parks system as a whole.”
Longer said having a youth course that’s more beginner-friendly to compliment the more advanced 18-hole course at Gargoyle Park is something that will further the opportunities for Olean and the surrounding communities to have more fun, free things to do.
Last year, TTDGA hosted five summer youth day clinics and after seeing a positive response from over a hundred kids, sought to install a permanent youth disc golf course while ramping up the 2022 summer youth program.
“We have some portable baskets that were also purchased and we’re going to set those up in War Vets Park a couple days out of the week during our summer rec program that starts in two weeks,” Shewairy said. “We’re excited, we’re thrilled, it’s going to be great.”
Partnering with the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation & Educational Disc Golf Experience (EDGE), TTDGA was awarded two Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Legacy Funds Grants for Franchot Park and youth programming.
Thanks to these organizations, a free, two-week disc golf summer camp for ages 7 to 13 will take place July 11-15 and July 18-22 at Franchot Park. From 1 to 3 p.m. each of those days, youth participants will learn about the basic rules of the game and how to drive, approach and put the discs. Interested parents may contact twintiersdiscgolf@gmail.com for more information and to sign up.
Although nothing official yet, Longer said the TTDGA has been given several suggestions for possible future courses in the region. He said they are working on bringing an 18-hole course to the Quaker Lake area of Allegany State Park in 2023.
“If you haven’t tried disc golf yet, you have no idea what you’re missing until you play it,” Longer added.
Aiello said Franchot is an example of what the city wants its parks to become. In addition to the Children’s Day celebrations and opening the golf course, a flag football game was taking place in one of the nearby fields while other children used the playground in the park’s center.
“These are the things that we want every day in our parks, and now with this disc golf course here we’re going to see more people down here and more use,” the mayor added. “And as you get more use, people take better care of things.”