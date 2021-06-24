Franchot Park wading pool opening delayed to Monday
OLEAN — Franchot Pool will not open this weekend as expected, city officials said, citing lifeguard shortages.
Originally scheduled to open Saturday, Kris Shewairy, coordinator of the city’s Youth and Recreation Department, said that due to additional staff shortages, the Franchot wading pool will open for the season from noon-2:30 and 3-5:30 p.m. Monday.
Other hours next week include:
- Wednesday: Noon-2:30 p.m., 3-5:30 p.m.
- Thursday: Noon-2:30 p.m., 3-5:30 p.m.
- Friday: Noon-2:30 p.m., 3-5:30 p.m.
An update is expected next week with details on the Fourth of July weekend, as well as limited hours planned for the main city pool at War Vets Park.