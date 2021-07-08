OLEAN — Updated hours of operation of the Franchot Park wading pool have been released by the city Department of Youth and Recreation.
Weather permitting, the pool will be open every day between Friday and July 16 except Monday and Thursday. Due to a continuing lifeguard shortage, the swimming pool at War Vets Park will not be open.
An updated schedule will be posted later next week for the period starting on July 17. Visit www.cityofolean.org and click on the youth and recreation home page for additional updates. Updates can also be found at www.facebook.com/oleanyouthrec and www.twitter.com/oleanyouthrec.
- Friday -- Noon-2:30 p.m. and 3-5:30 p.m.
- Saturday -- Noon-2:30 p.m. and 3-5:30 p.m.
- Monday -- Closed
- Tuesday -- Noon-2:30 p.m. and 3-5:30 p.m.
- Wednesday -- Noon-2:30 p.m. and 3-5:30 p.m.
- Thursday -- Closed
- Friday -- Noon-2:30 p.m. and 3-5:30 p.m.