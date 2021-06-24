OLEAN — No new COVID-19 cases were reported in Cattaraugus County again on Wednesday. It marked the fourth day in a row of no new cases.
The number of county residents who have been diagnosed with the coronavirus remains at 5,723.
Allegany County health officials also reported no new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. To date, 3,609 cases have been reported with 3,547 recoveries and 87 deaths.
For most of the month of June, the Cattaraugus County Health Department has reported either one case a day or no new cases.
There have been 12 new cases reported since June 1, when there were 5,711 cases, 105 deaths and 13 residents hospitalized with COVID-19. On May 1, there were 5,406 cases, a total of 99 deaths and 18 hospitalized.
Public Health Director Dr. Kevin D. Watkins attributes the drop in the number of new cases to the fact a large number of residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
There are now 29,232 residents who have completed their vaccine series and 32,134 people with at least one vaccine dose, Watkins said. There are 51% of the 18 and older population with at least one vaccine dose of the vaccine and 41.8% of the entire population with at least one vaccine dose.
Wednesday’s positivity was 0%, the seven-day rolling average was 0.3% and 14-day average was 0.2%
The health department will host a series of COVID-19 vaccination clinics throughout the county, Watkins said. A choice between either the Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be offered to attendees at upcoming clinics.
Pfizer vaccine requires the administration of a second dose within 21 days of the initial dose. The Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine that has emergency use authorization for individuals 12 years of age and older. A parental/legal guardian consent will be obtained at the time of vaccination.
Johnson & Johnson requires a single dose administration. Individuals 18 years and older are eligible to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
- On Saturday, June 26, from 9 a.m. to noon, a drive-thru clinic offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be held at the Franklinville Elementary parking lot.
- On Tuesday, June 29, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Delevan Elementary School auditorium where Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.
A limited number of walk-ins appointments will be available.
Appointments can be made through the Cattaraugus County website by visiting: https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to: https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10.