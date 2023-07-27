ALLEGANY — The fourth annual Margaret Kenney Memorial Joint Euchre Tournament to Fight Diabetes will be held Sept. 23 at the Allegany American Legion beginning at noon. Registration starts at 11 a.m.
The tournament is held jointly by the Olean Lions Club and Hamilton Court #2 Order of the Amaranth.
There is a $15 donation at the door the day of the euchre tournament, according to tournament chairman Bruce E. Kenney, husband of the late Margaret Kenney.
There is a limit of 80 players. Call Bruce Kenney at (716) 560-5883 to reserve a seat. Other contacts include Sharon Talbot at (716) 945-2122 and Genevieve Smeltzer at (585) 307-8298.
Those unable to attend whom still wish to make donations can do so by making out a check to Amaranth Diabetes Foundation.
Refreshments and door prizes will be provided. There will also be raffles. All proceeds will benefit diabetes research.