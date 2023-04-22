FRANKLINVILLE — Four contestants will vie Thursday for the title of king and queen of the 59th annual Western New York Maple Festival.
The competition, which includes a talent show, begins at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Franklinville High School auditorium.
The winners will participate in next weekend’s Maple Festival activities including April 29’s Maple Parade that starts at 11 a.m. on Elm Street, proceeds to Park Square and North Main Street to the Franklinville Fire Hall.
There will be a basket raffle before the contest with proceeds going to Rachel’s Challenge, a student-led group who promote healthy lifestyles and support the needs of our community.
Michael Brisky and Stuart Burton are serving as co-emcees of the Maple King and Queen competition sponsored by Armstrong Communications, Cattaraugus Container, Ischua Valley Country Club, Shelly’s Shear Look and Events by Jess.
This year’s Maple King and Queen contestants:
Dominic Breton is the son of Rhonda Brol. For his talent, he will sing. His future plans include attending SUNY Geneseo and studying biochemistry to become a forensic lab technician.
Sarah Courtney is the daughter of Tracie Courtney. She will perform magic tricks for her talent. She plans to attend Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, studying math and playing soccer.
Carmen Marchese is the son of Jennifer and Louis Marchese. He will also perform magic for his talent. He plans to study cyber security at a nearby college.
Onsa Phiansouri is the daughter of Billy and Jen Phiansouri. For her talent, she will draw a comedy portrait. She plans to join the U.S. Air Force and then become a real estate agent.
This year’s Maple Festival features a return of the SAPS 2.75-mile Color Fun Run Sunday starting at 9 a.m. from the high school gym area. Registration starts at 8 o’clock and the $20 fee includes a T-shirt. It is being sponsored by the Student Council.
The Maple Festival weekend activities kick-off Saturday at 7:30 a.m. with the Pancake and Sausage Breakfast at the elementary school cafeteria. It starts at the same time Sunday morning and goes until 2 p.m. both days.
New this year is a Wineries, Brewers and Distilleries and Farmers Market at Park Square. There are also 100 vendors on the school grounds, kiddie rides and a petting zoo.
A maple products booth with sugaring demonstrations will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.
The Ischua Valley Historical Society will open its Miner’s Cabin Saturday from 1-3 p.m. Their Park Square headquarters will also be open with exhibitions.
The car show will set up at firemen’s field from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday. The Franklinville Volunteer Fire Department will also host a chicken barbecue starting at noon on Sunday.
For other events and information, go online to www.wnymaplefestival.com.