LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County Court Judge Ronald Ploetz sentenced four defendants in County Court this week.
A Hinsdale man, Richard Williams, 46, was sentenced Monday to probation for five years on his conviction of first-degree criminal contempt.
District Attorney Lori Pettit Rieman said the incident occurred on May 19 in the town of Hinsdale, when the defendant failed to obey a refrain-from-contact order of protection by subjecting the protected party to unwanted contact with the intent to harass, annoy, or threaten her.
Zaid Mendoza, 44, no address, was sentenced to seven months in the county jail for his conviction of one count of second-degree criminal trespass. The incident occurred in the town of Conewango on Oct. 20, 2021, when the defendant entered or remained in a building with intent to commit a crime.
Regis Bucktooth, 36, of Steamburg, was sentenced to five years’ probation and his driver’s license was revoked for one year for his conviction of driving while intoxicated. The incident occurred June 10, 2021, in the city of Salamanca, when the defendant operated a motor vehicle on a public highway while he was in an intoxicated state.
Jeremy Foster, 32, of Salamanca, was sentenced to two years’ probation for his conviction of fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and obstruction of breathing. The incidents occurred in February 2019 and August 2020, respectively, in the town of Franklinville and city of Salamanca, when the defendant knowingly possessed stolen property and choked a person about the neck.
(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)