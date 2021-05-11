OLEAN — Those who venture out to the polls within the Olean City School District on Tuesday, May 18 will have four candidates to choose from for the two open school board seats.
The seats will be vacated by Mary Hirsch-Schena and John Bartimole. Each seat is a five-year term beginning July 1 and continuing until June 30, 2026.
Hirsch-Schena, who was first elected to the board in 2016 and is completing her first term on the board, is one of the four running for a seat. The other candidates are Clarissa E. Ivan, Julio Fuentes and Kevin M. Dougherty.
In addition to the school board candidates, voters on May 18 will also cast their ballot for the 2021-22 school budget. The annual school budget vote and school board election will be held from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday in the gymnasium of Olean Intermediate Middle School.
The following are the platforms by the candidates submitted to the Olean Times Herald. Candidates are listed in alphabetical order by last name:
Kevin M. Dougherty
I am deeply concerned for our children’s well being, in terms of their education or, as it seems in these troubling times, the lack thereof. A good education has a direct impact on the success of our children in life. Our children are not high vectors for transmission nor are they at risk of this virus’ effects. They are suffering from limited in-person attendance, from the diminished time they spend in the classroom to the lack of social interactions they have with other children. The long-term effects of such deprivations weigh heavily on the outcome of our children’s future.
My name is Kevin M. Dougherty; first and foremost, I am a father. June, my partner, and I have four children: Miley (13), Quinn (5), Lochlan (4) and Lennox (2). Miley is in the 7th grade at the Olean Intermediate Middle School. Quinn is in Kindergarten at Washington West. Lochlan is in a Pre-K program at Washington West. Baby Lennox will be starting a Pre-K program in the fall.
I spent five years on the Olean Common Council fighting to make a difference in our community. I am fiscally conservative and an outside of the box type of thinker. I know the in’s and out’s of dealing with the state, administrations and unions to come up with solutions and achieve goals.
My research before deciding to run for this position has uncovered many unforeseen consequences caused by the pandemic. I find it unfortunate that our district’s hard working teachers have been without a contract for the entire school year. All of the district employees, including teachers, support staff, maintenance staff, janitorial staff and bus drivers, are important components to the operation and function of the district. Rather than spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on lawyers fighting against our staff and educators, I pledge to support and work together with all the employees for the benefit of our students. It takes all the Huskies to pull the sled!
My platform is as follows:
• Getting our children back in a full time, pre-COVID-19 model for next year and preceding years.
• Working to get back to a Tier 1 curriculum and addressing the “learning loss” from the past year and a half.
• Working with the school board to get our staff a fair and equitable contract that makes sense.
Julio Fuentes
First off, I would like to thank everyone who has supported me and will support me throughout this journey to become a member of the Olean School Board.
A little about myself: I’ve lived in the Olean City School District for 26 years. I’ve played multiple sports for Olean to which I’ve fortunately made many connections. I am currently attending Alfred University as a double major in psychology and sociology with a concentration in counseling.
I have been blessed to have the support of my community throughout these years…so I have been working to give back to it. I usually have a flag football tournament to support someone in need in our community, and I have been working on a scholarship for an Olean High School student. I think being elected to the Board of Education will be another step in the direction of giving back to our community!
Most importantly, if elected, I want Olean to know I will take on this responsibility with no agenda. I come with an open mind to which I will listen, learn and take the most logical steps to better our community, which I feel starts with education.
Mary Hirsch-Schena
I am Mary Hirsch-Schena and I am running for re-election to the Olean City School Board of Education. I am completing the last year of a five year term and serve as the board’s president.
First and foremost, I am a mom to my lovely daughter, Lily, who is the reason I ran for the school board. I wanted a voice in the policy and programs that would shape her — and all students’ — school experiences to give them the best opportunities for success. Professionally, I am a special education teacher in a neighboring school district. Consequently I understand the challenges all teachers — and all students — face every day.
I volunteer with the Music Boosters, the Olean Soccer Club, the Teacher Center Policy Board, the TOP soccer program and the Olean Theater Workshop. I am also an honorary member of the Olean Rotary Club.
While on the board, I have served on several committees, most recently as the Buildings and Grounds Chairperson, then the board’s Vice President and now President. I am proud that I have never missed a board meeting. And one of my proudest board meeting moments came when we voted to restore the hiring of art and music teachers for our elementary schools. These programs are crucial to the overall education of all of our students.
COVID has brought such challenges to our lives and the way we educate our students, but this does not define the important work that we have done as a school board and that, importantly, still needs to be done. What we accomplish — and how we accomplish it — in the next 10 years will determine our children’s opportunities to learn and to prosper in a world we cannot begin to define. I want to be a part of those decisions.
I promise to always ask questions, stay informed and never stop fighting for what is best for our school district and our taxpayers and — ultimately — our children. Please know I will always be available for you, and I will try to get back to you in a timely manner.
“Vision without action is merely a dream. Action without vision just passes the time. Vision with action can change the world.” —Joel A. Barker
Clarissa E. Ivan
Born in Olean, I graduated from Olean High and BOCES Radio/TV program with the class of 2001, the first class of the new millennium. My family, the Spillers, encompass Latin, Black, Native and European roots.
With a global perspective gained over 20 years of traveling and a diverse background, I would be a great asset to the Olean school board. As a new mother, I am deeply invested in providing a good education for my son within this community.
I studied Communications at JCC and pursued a career in the entertainment industry, a family tradition. Interested in giving back to communities, after JCC I joined Americorps NCCC and City Year San Jose, Cali., focusing on education projects. I transitioned into the entertainment industry in the San Francisco Bay Area and continued on as an international cruise ship vocalist. After exploring over 80 countries, I returned home with a desire to continue my life of service.
The kids in our district are not just students, they are global citizens. Our school district has a strong foundation but needs to provide more pathways for advancement outside of the standardized testing module. With an outside perspective we can grow from the pandemic experience and use it as a tool to propel our students in new directions.
The pandemic also highlighted racial disparities across the nation. Our community has become more diverse and our leadership should reflect that. A 2017 school study in Florida found that districts with diverse school boards have lower rates of school suspensions for all students.
I want to elevate the different voices in our district which suffer from a lack of diversity in our school board and staff. A board member has to be an advocate for students, parents, educators and taxpayers while fostering the shared vision between community and school district. I want all students to feel represented at the top.
If I am elected to the school board, I would like to implement a program focused on fundamental life skills and personal finance. Students should leave the public education system equipped with the basic skills they need to feel confident when heading into the real world. I would also like to expand the knowledge of students to the many different opportunities that are available to them post graduation. This way every student can find a healthy and positive pathway forward.