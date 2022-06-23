OLEAN — Four recent area graduates have received scholarship awards for students pursuing a degree in a healthcare-related field of study, managed by the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation.
Alicia Fiske and Brooke Pecorella received the Kothari Family Fund Health Care Scholarship, each for $1,000.
The Kothari Fund Health Care Scholarship is given to graduating seniors, one from Allegany-Limestone Central School and one from any Cattaraugus or McKean (Pa.) County high school, pursuing a healthcare-related field of study. Drs. Ashok and Yogini Kothari established the scholarship as part of the Kothari Family Endowed Fund.
Alicia Fiske, a Salamanca graduate, plans to attend Nazareth College to study physical therapy. Pecorella, of Allegany-Limestone, will study occupational therapy at Gannon University.
Hallie Glover and Madeline Straub received the Mohammad & Sakeena Iqbal Health Care/Education Award for $700 each.
The award is for a graduating senior of Allegany-Limestone Central School ranked in the top 25% of the class who intends to pursue a bachelor’s degree in a healthcare- or education-related field. Drs. Ahmad and Naheed Hilal established the scholarship in memory of Dr. Naheed Hilal’s parents as part of the Drs. Ahmad and Naheed Hilal Family Fund.
Glover will study Diagnostic Medical Sonography at Alfred State College. Straub plans to attend Daemen University to pursue a degree in physician assistant studies.
Donations can be made to either of these funds at CRCF, 301 North Union St., Suite 203, Olean, NY or online at cattfoundation.org.