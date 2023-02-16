OLEAN — Most of the city’s wards will see Common Council elections later this year.
Wards 2, 4, 5 and 7 will see elections on Nov. 7 for two-year terms to represent them on the Common Council.
- Ward 2 covers most of East Olean. As of November, there were 1,347 active voters in Ward 2, including 469 Democrats, 476 Republicans, 32 Conservative, 3 Working Families, 83 of other parties, and 284 with no party affiliation.
The ward is currently represented by Jason Panus, a Republican.
- Ward 4 covers the southern blocks of the city’s downtown business district, as well as the Oak Hill neighborhood and part of South Olean. As of November, there were 1,037 active voter registrations in Ward 4, including 374 Democrats, 294 Republicans, 20 Conservatives, 5 Working Families, 58 of other parties, and 286 with no party enrollment.
The ward is currently represented by Sonya McCall, a Democrat, who intends to seek reelection.
- Ward 6 covers most of the West End. As of November, there were 1,129 active voters in Ward 6, including 406 Democrats, 354 Republicans, 24 Conservatives, five Working Families, 57 in other parties, and 283 with no party enrollment.
The ward is currently represented by Vernon Robinson Jr., an independent.
- Ward 7 covers the North Olean, Homer Hill and Baldwin Heights neighborhoods, as well as the northern end of the downtown business district. As of November, there were 1,196 active voters in Ward 7, including 431 Republicans, 391 Democrats, 29 Conservatives, 10 Working Families, 62 in other parties, and 273 with no party enrollment.
The ward is currently represented by David Anastasia, a Democrat.
Candidates will begin seeking the first balloting signatures later this month.
Petitions for party nominations begin circulating Feb. 28. Petitions must be filed April 3-6. If a primary is needed, it will be held June 27. Candidates must collect signatures of at least 5% of the active enrolled voters of the party in the ward.
Independent petitions begin circulating April 18, and must be filed from May 23-30. Candidates must collect signatures equivalent to 5% of the number of votes cast in the ward excluding blank and void cast for governor in the 2022 election.