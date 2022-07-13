ST. BONAVENTURE — St. Bonaventure University’s Board of Trustees will welcome four new trustees and a new board leadership team this fall.
Officially approved as new board members at the summer trustees meeting were Sr. Margaret Magee, O.S.F., congregational minister for the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany; Mark Murphy, ’91, founder and CEO of Greenlight Networks; and Susanna Stitt, ’99, Olean civic leader.
Also serving as an ex-officio trustee in his two-year term as National Alumni Association Board president will be Pat Doyle, ’80, retired security sales specialist of Oracle Corporation. Doyle replaces Kayte Malik, ’03, as the NAAB president.
Trustees also elected Michael Hickey, ’84, as the next chair of the Board of Trustees and then endorsed Hickey’s choices for board officers: Carol Schumacher, ’78, and Steve Barry, ’88, as vice chairs and Fr. Dan Horan, O.F.M., ’05, as secretary. Their full biographies can be found here.
Stepping down from the board are chair John Sheehan, ’82, vice chair Deb Henretta, ’83, secretary Michael Hill, ’96, Cindy Abbott Letro and Fr. John Puodziunas, O.F.M.
“I’m eager to begin work with Mike and our new board leadership team to continue the tremendous momentum that John, Deb and Michael helped the university maintain during one of most challenging times in the university’s history,” said Dr. Jeff Gingerich, president of St. Bonaventure.
“It was readily apparent during the first trustees meeting I attended in June just how many people we have on the board who are deeply committed to pushing this institution to even greater heights.”