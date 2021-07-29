OLEAN — The Cattaraugus County Health Department reported another four cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
That brought the number of residents who have been diagnosed with the coronavirus since March 2020 to 5,777.
Health department staff are now following 29 active cases, five who are hospitalized. There are another 192 individuals in contact quarantine.
The updated list of cases show that 3,107 people — more than half of all cases in the county — from the southeast part of the county have tested positive for COVID-19. There have also been 1,100 from the northeast part of the county, 867 from the southwest and 703 from the northwest.
Earlier this month there were 10 straight days when there were no new cases of COVID-19 reported in the county.
Wednesday’s four positive test results showed a 4.3% daily positivity. The seven-day rolling average was 1.9% and the 14-day average is 2.3%, according to Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, public health director.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to:
https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10.
Watkins said there are now 31,279 people who have completed their vaccine series and 33,783 people with at least one vaccine dose. That’s 53.3% of the 18 and older population and 44.0% of the entire population with at least one vaccine dose, Watkins said.
Appointments for vaccinations can be made through the Cattaraugus County website by visiting: https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777.
In Allegany County:
Seven new COVID-19 cases were recorded over the past week, Allegany County officials reported.
The cases came from 401 tests, Department of Health officials reported. As of Sunday, 3,626 cases have been reported, with 3,563 recoveries reported. Over the past two weeks, an average of one new case was reported per day — 14 in total.
State officials report 87 deaths.
County officials discontinued daily reporting on July 6, replacing regular updates of its online dashboard with a weekly release.
In his daily release, Gov. Andrew Cuomo reported no new cases on Wednesday, but indicated 3,576 positive cases — or 13 more than the county reported on Sunday. It is not clear if the state and county use different methods for compiling the data.
State health officials report 38.3% of county residents — 17,804 people — have received at least one vaccine dose — the lowest in the state, and more than 20 points behind the 601% of New Yorkers who have received at least one shot. Across the county, 16,773 residents have been fully vaccinated, or 36.1%. That remains the lowest in the state, lagging more than 20 points behind the state percentage.