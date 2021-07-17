OLEAN — Four more Cattaraugus County residents tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, bringing to 16 the number of people who contracted the virus since Monday.
Earlier this month there was a 10-day string of days where no cases of the coronavirus were reported in the county.
Families and travel were involved with some of the cases this week, but the common thread was that they were unvaccinated.
There were 18 active cases being followed by Cattaraugus County Health Department staff on Friday, including three who are in hospitals.
Public Health Director Dr. Kevin D. Watkins said the positivity rate Friday was 2.3%, the seven-day rolling average was 0.7% and the 14-day average was 0.6%.
The four new cases Friday included two men and two women, both from the southeast part of the county where the total now stands at 3,094 cases, or 53.8% of the countywide total.
The total now stands at 5,747 cases. The northeast has reported 1,093 cases since March 2020, the southwest 862 cases and the northwest 698 cases.
There have been 108 deaths from COVID-19 among county residents.
Watkins continued to strongly encourage residents who have not been vaccinated to register to get one of the vaccines, which he said were both safe and effective.
There are 30,793 residents who have completed their vaccine series and 33,151 people with at least one vaccine dose, Watkins said. More than half — 52.5% of the 18 and older population — has at least one vaccine dose and 43.1% of the entire population has at least one vaccine dose.
Appointments for vaccinations can be made through the Cattaraugus County website by visiting: https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to: