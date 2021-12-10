OLEAN — Four members of the New York National Guards were deployed to the Cattaraugus County-owned The Pines Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Monday to help ease staff shortages.
“This will allow us to take more admissions and relieve the pressure on the hospital,” said Kelly Reed, deputy county administrator and acting nursing homes director.
The current surge in COVID-19 cases in the county has swamped Olean General Hospital and often requires the diversion of ambulances bringing patients to the emergency room to other hospitals in the region.
The guardsmen, from Western New York, are working as certified nursing assistants, Reed said.
“This will allow us to be able to admit more residents,” Reed said. “We feel comfortable. The safety of the residents always comes first. It’s been a long two years”
The county’s nursing homes in Olean and Machias have faced difficulty in filling many positions over the last year — due largely, but not entirely to, the pandemic.
The recent New York State Supreme Court decision that a religious exemption was not permitted under the state’s requirement that all nursing home, hospital and other health care workers get vaccinated for COVID-19, also contributed to a shortage of employees, Reed said.
Both the county’s Olean and Machias nursing homes had reduced the number of staffed beds in order to meet required staffing levels. Olean had limited admissions in order to maintain 93 beds with its available staff. The Olean facility has 120 beds.
The limited number of nursing home beds has in turn led to hospital patients waiting to be discharged to a nursing home for rehabilitation being forced to stay longer at the hospital.
Reed said the Machias facility is not as short on staff as Olean, and will also increase its number of available beds to 100. Its maximum capacity is 115 beds.
About 15 staff members at each facility are contract employees hired by an outside agency the county contracted with to help fill nursing home staff vacancies.
When Gov. Kathy Hochul recently offered to provide National Guard to public nursing homes and hospitals experiencing staff shortages due to COVID-19 and the state’s vaccine mandate for healthcare workers, Reed said the county took the governor up on her offer.
The four certified nursing assistants are from the National Guard in Western New York, Reed said, adding the positions are among the hardest to recruit.
They guardsmen have been pledged to the Olean Pines through mid-January, but that could be extended if area COVID-19 cases stay high.
“We’re not terribly short of staff,” Reed said. “The CNAs are the hardest to recruit.”
She said the county was having trouble recruiting — as did other area healthcare providers — even before the vaccination requirement was put in place.
Eighteen county nursing home and health department employees were terminated for refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
“It contributes to the shortage,” Reed said. If they were vaccinated, they would be eligible to work in the nursing homes.
The deputy administrator has been serving as acting nursing homes director for more than a year. She credits the staffs for keeping the nursing homes as safe as possible for the past two years.
There have been no COVID-19 deaths in the Olean facility, but one resident of the Machias Pines later died in a hospital according to Reed.
“We’ve had a cases here and there” — both employees and residents, she explained. “We believe we have it under control.”
After a lengthy time when the only visits were “window visits” with a resident’s family sitting outside the window and talking via cellphone, indoor visits are permitted under CDC guidelines, Reed said. “We are open for visitors.” There are no restrictions. Masks must be worn by visitors, but vaccination is not required. Some residents are not vaccinated.
Reed said residents are happy to be able to see their families regularly again. “It’s nice to have a little normal back,” she added.
Residents have resumed many of their regular activities as well. Unvaccinated residents also participate, but must wear masks.