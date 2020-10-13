BRADFORD, Pa. — Four Bradford City Police officers are confirmed to have COVID-19, but none them are school resources officers, Chief Mike Ward said.
All four of the officers were on the same night shift, the chief told The Bradford Eraon Sunday.
“We are hopeful that we’re holding the line with the number of officers,” he said.
Ward had a note of caution for community members who aren’t taking the virus seriously.
“I’ve seen firsthand this is highly contagious,” he said. “It should be regarded as serious.”
Everyone should follow the recommendations from the state health department and CDC, Ward said.
Two of the officers who tested positive are symptomatic.
“They describe it as a really bad head cold, with severe congestion,” Ward said.
All the officers are in isolation at their homes, and contact tracing is being done with the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
All the community members who have been in contact with the officers have been contacted, Ward said. “Luckily, the contact (with the public) was minimal.”
The rest of the city’s police officers have been tested at least once, and some twice.
“We are continuing to vigorously monitor each employee and we are cleaning the station regularly to stop this virus from spreading,” he said. “I had the station cleaned by B&T Contractors with a special cleansing solution that is said to be effective on coronavirus. And BTU Supply has given us a few gallons of a special concentrate” for the officers to use to clean the station themselves.
“The officers are cleaning their work stations and the interior of the vehicles,” Ward explained.
Anyone who is symptomatic is directed to stay home, and officers’ temperatures are checked upon arrival for a shift, and before leaving at the end of the shift.
“I’ve adjusted the way we handle calls, too,” the chief explained. In a written statement, Ward said, “I am ordering officers to handle non emergency calls by phone when possible. We will still be responding to all emergency calls as normal. We will just be adjusting on non-emergency calls to limit contact with the public. We are doing everything possible to limit the spread of this virus with the public and between officers.”
Ward has also mandated that officers must wear N-95 masks at all times when in contact with the public. The department has a good supply of N-95 masks and gloves, he added.
The chief said every effort is being made to ensure the health and safety of the officers and the public. He has been in contact with medical experts in the community, and will remain in contact with them to make sure everything is being done that can be done.
Regarding the school resource officers, Ward said they have tested negative, and have been told to stay away from the station to further protect their health. “We’re really very cautious about that,” the chief said.
Ward added that he wanted to commend the officers for covering extra shifts, cleaning the station and handling more calls while the department works through this.
And while some have voiced concern over the department being shorthanded, Ward mentioned that he has been in touch with Chief Tom Moon at Foster Township, Chief Robb Shipman at Bradford Township, Chief Rich Harsen at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford and the station commander at the Lewis Run barracks of state police, all of whom have pledged to assist if needed.
“Our goal is to get through at least the next 14 days without any more officers testing positive,” Ward said. He noted that he will continue to update the public as the situation continues.