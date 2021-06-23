OLEAN — Four area seniors recently received scholarships for students pursuing health care field-related degrees from funds managed by the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation.
Cole Lechner and Mackenzie Lucas received the Kothari Family Fund Health Care Scholarship.
The Kothari Fund Health Care Scholarship, $750 each this year, is given to graduating seniors, one from Allegany-Limestone Central School and one from any Cattaraugus or McKean (PA) County high school, pursuing a health care-related field of study. Dr. Ashok and Dr. Yogini Kothari established the scholarship as part of the Kothari Family Endowed Fund.
Lechner, of Allegany-Limestone Central School, will attend the University at Buffalo to study pre-medicine and history. Lucas, a Bradford (PA) Area High School graduating senior, will attend Penn State to study kinesiology.
Elizabeth Long and Kristen McMullen received the Mohammad & Sakeena Iqbal Health Care/Education Award.
The award, $700 each this year, is for a graduating senior of Allegany-Limestone Central School ranked in the top 25 percent of the class who intends to pursue a bachelor’s degree in a health care- or education-related field. Drs. Ahmad and Naheed Hilal established the scholarship in memory of Dr. Naheed Hilal’s parents as part of the Drs. Ahmad and Naheed Hilal Family Fund.
Long will attend the University of Toronto to study biochemistry. McMullen will study exercise physiology on a pre-physical therapy track at West Virginia University.
Donations can be made to either of these funds at CRCF, 301 North Union St., Suite 203 in Olean, or online at cattfoundation.org
Established in 1994, the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation is growing good by connecting donors to the causes they care about most in the region. Grants from the foundation support many areas, including education, scholarships, health care, the arts, community development, human service, and youth development. To learn more, call (716) 301-CRCF (2723), email foundation@cattfoundation.org, or visit online at www.cattfoundation.org. CRCF is also on Facebook (facebook.com/cattfoundation) and Twitter (@CattFoundation).