Four area graduates receive Burt Scholarship

OLEAN — Four recent area graduates recently received awards from the Burt Scholarship Fund, managed by the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation.
Julia Brennan, of Allegany-Limestone Central School; Adam Spencer, of Olean High School; Katherine Smith, of Portville Central School; and Hinsdale Central School’s Lindsey Veno each received the Burt Scholarship for $1,250.
Established by the Burt Committee of the First Presbyterian Church of Olean in memory of Dr. Rudy Burt, the scholarship is given each year to one student each from the Olean, Portville, Allegany-Limestone and Hinsdale school districts.
Brennan will attend the University of Rochester to study psychology. Spencer plans to study business at St. Bonaventure University. Smith will study applied mathematics at the Rochester Institute of Technology. Veno will attend the University of Montana to study human biology.
Since 2004, the Burt Scholarship Fund has supported over $63,000 in scholarship awards for graduating students of the Allegany-Limestone, Hinsdale, Olean and Portville school districts.
Donations can be made to the Burt Scholarship at CRCF, 301 N. Union St., Suite 203, Olean, NY 14760, or cattfoundation.org.