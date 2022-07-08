OLEAN — Four recent area graduates recently received awards from the Burt Scholarship Fund, managed by the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation.
John Charles, of Allegany-Limestone Central School; Parker Keenan, of Hinsdale Central School; Byron Ring, of Olean High School; and Portville Central School’s Rachel Waddell each received the Burt Scholarship for $1,250.
Established by the Burt Committee of the First Presbyterian Church of Olean in memory of Dr. Rudy Burt, the scholarship is given each year to one student each from Olean High School and Portville, Allegany-Limestone and Hinsdale Central Schools.
Charles will study pre-med at Cornell University. Keenan plans to study CNC machining and manufacturing at the Alfred State College of Technology.
Ring will attend Rochester Institute of Technology to study mechanical engineering technology. Waddell will also attend the Rochester Institute of Technology to study chemical engineering.
Since 2004, the Burt Scholarship Fund has supported over $68,000 in scholarship awards for graduating students of the Allegany-Limestone, Hinsdale, Olean and Portville school districts.
Donations can be made to the Burt Scholarship at CRCF, 301 North Union St., Suite 203 or online at cattfoundation.org.