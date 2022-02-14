ALFRED — The Educational Foundation of Alfred Inc. continues to contribute to student success at Alfred State College.
For the spring 2022 semester, the foundation provided $59,500 to support students financially through scholarship awards. This assistance has benefited 114 Alfred State students, who are receiving one of the following scholarships: Academic Distinction, Phi Theta Kappa External Transfer, Transfer, or Vocational Excellence.
The foundation represents faculty, staff and friends of Alfred State dedicated to improving the college community through the support of educational programs. A board of directors made up of representatives from alumni, College Council, faculty and staff and friends of the college govern the activities pursued by the foundation.
The foundation owns and maintains the School of Applied Technology campus in Wellsville. The campus attracts some 800 students annually and is recognized as one of the best applied technology schools in the nation.
Since 1966, the foundation has invested more than $9.5 million in improvements on the campus.