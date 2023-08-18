Foster parent info meeting Thursday at JCC
OLEAN — Have you ever thought about opening your home to a child in need? Would you like to change the life of a child in your community?
If you have ever thought about becoming a foster parent, the Cattaraugus County Department of Social Services will be holding an informational meeting 6-8 p.m. Thursday in the Magnano Room of the Cutco Theatre Building at the Jamestown Community College Cattaraugus County Campus.
The meeting will provide information to all families that have expressed an interest in being foster care/adoptive resources for children within the community. Social Services staff will be on hand to explain the options and the certification process. Feel free to ask questions that you may have regarding the certification process.
For more information or to RSVP for the meeting, contact Foster Home Finder/Adoption Caseworker Amanda Clute at (716) 701-3668 or Melissa Frary at (716) 701-3692.