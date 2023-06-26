OLEAN — Four darling kittens visited the art gallery at the Olean Public Library recently as helpers to the SPCA team teaching a session on how to become a foster parent to kittens at the SPCA.
There are more than 50 kittens waiting for foster parents at the shelter, some newborns with mothers, some on their own, but all in need of socialization and individual care and attention so they grow up to be well adjusted adults.
Karen Crowley, SPCA “cat angel” and board chair; Mellisa Yaworsky, a volunteer who has often fostered along with her daughter; and Darlene Crawford, the “kitten whisperer,” gave a detailed presentation on what is entailed in fostering.
The most critical job, and the hardest, is taking in newborns who are without their mothers. The foster parent, in effect, becomes the mother, feeding the kittens every three hours, even overnight, and watching them to be sure all is well, for many weeks, until they can eat on their own.
The presenters said it is very rewarding, but a big responsibility at the same time.
KITTEN HANDBOOK: Their SPCA Foster Handbook says, “You are about to embark on a memorable life-saving adventure! Thank you for opening your home and heart to orphan kittens. Young kittens are the most at-risk population at our shelter … In this manual you will find helpful tips to ensure success. Kittens require consistent love and attention that is difficult to provide in a shelter environment. These kittens are typically only placed in foster homes until they are big enough to undergo spay/neuter at around 3 months of age. We encourage fosters to take more than one kitten at a time to help promote socialization and normal behavioral growth. Multiple kittens are not only fun, they can also self-entertain.”
IDEAL FOSTER PARENT FOR KITTENS: Requirements for an ideal foster kitten candidate include having enough time to spend up to two hours a day with them or, with newborns, up to eight hours. Are you able to bring your foster kitten to the SPCA for vaccinations and wellness exams, or to contact the SPCA in an emergency? Are you able to separate your foster animals from your household pets for at least two weeks?
Are you able to handle cleaning procedures like washing hands frequently and cleaning and disinfecting the kittens’ quarters routinely? Are you able to emotionally handle letting go of your foster animal after becoming attached to it once their foster period is over?
TYPES OF FOSTER KITTENS: 1. Bottle babies are orphaned, neonatal kittens ranging in age from 1 day to 4 weeks without a mother cat to nurse them. They must be bottle-fed every three to four hours, around the clock, for three weeks.
2. Mothers and kittens may range from one day to older but have their mother to care for them and nurse them. They become more independent at five weeks.
3. Weight gainers (4 weeks+), this is usually the shortest fostering period since the kittens are older and should reach 3 pounds at about 12 weeks when they can be returned and spay/neutered.
4. Behavioral kittens are unsocialized or feral kittens that must be introduced to human interaction between 2 and 7 weeks of age. If not, they will learn to fear human interaction. This requires lots of love and attention, with hopes they will come around and be adoptable.
Key sections in the Foster Kitten Handbook:
Are you a foster kitten candidate?
Types of foster kittens.
Procedures for pickup, rechecks and return.
Steps to get ready for the arrival of your kittens.
Safeguarding all the animals.
General kitten care.
Feeding bottle babies.
Chart: Kitten bottle feeding and stomach capacity.
Kitten feeding and development by age.
Record keeping daily weight and feeding (if needed.)
Weaning your bottle baby.
Fostering moms and babies.
Maintaining kitten health.
Illness in foster kittens.
Diarrhea and constipation.
Parasites, ringworm, vomiting, sneezing, nasal and eye discharge.
Fading kitten syndrome.
Emergencies.
The list is intimidating, but the general consensus is that most of the time things go very well, and the experience is joyful and enriching for the foster parents and kittens alike. The SPCA supplies everything that’s needed from food, bowls, litter and litter boxes to all that’s essential to the wellbeing of the kittens. They are also on call at any time if advice or information is needed.
If interested in applying to foster kittens in any of the categories, please call the SPCA at (716) 372-8492. Openings also for volunteers to drive cats and kittens to vet appointments, help with laundry, walking the dogs, playing with the cats.
The SPCA in Cattaraugus County, 2944 Route 16N, Olean, NY 14760; (716) 372-8492); open Tuesday-Saturday, noon to 5 p.m.; Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m. Closed Monday.