OLEAN — The former CEO of the Upper Allegheny Health System is lending his volunteer efforts to help introduce a new food collaborative to the region, designed to improve the health and nutrition of students and hospital patients while supporting local farming.

Timothy Finan, who led UAHS for 15 years before his retirement in 2020, said the presentation will launch an effort that will provide fresh, nutritious greens available within minutes, not hours or days, away from the community from an indoor farming company, Ellicottville Greens.

