OLEAN — The former CEO of the Upper Allegheny Health System is lending his volunteer efforts to help introduce a new food collaborative to the region, designed to improve the health and nutrition of students and hospital patients while supporting local farming.
Timothy Finan, who led UAHS for 15 years before his retirement in 2020, said the presentation will launch an effort that will provide fresh, nutritious greens available within minutes, not hours or days, away from the community from an indoor farming company, Ellicottville Greens.
The meeting is set for 9 a.m. Thursday at the boardroom of the Olean Business Development Corp. at Laine Place, 301 N. Union St., and includes representatives from area schools, colleges and healthcare entities in both New York and Pennsylvania.
“We have several grave health concerns related to nutrition in our communities, including cardiovascular disease, diabetes and obesity,” Finan said. “Among the most vulnerable of the populations are hospital patients and students. Providing an ample, quality source of greens at a comparable price and great quality could go a long way in helping to address those chronic disease issues.”
Ellicottville Greens grows more than 20 leafy greens and herbs and will make the presentation on the concept and attributes of indoor farming.
“The produce is grown without pesticides or other chemicals, many of which are problematic for the environment and for people,” Finan said. “Additionally, the company has already made a commitment to provide produce to food shelters free of charge."
He noted the community involvement on the part of Ellicottville Greens and partners in education and healthcare will strengthen what is available to those who prepare food in healthcare, education and the underserved and contribute to the overall wellbeing throughout the area.
The company has agreed to provide volunteer and entrepreneurial opportunities to students, Finan added.
“Additionally, Elicottville Greens will set up an advisory board to help guide the food collaborative,” he said.
For more information on the collaborative of the event, call (716) 378-6350.