ST. BONAVENTURE — Former sports information director Jim Engelhardt was honored with the John Domino Award, given biennially to a St. Bonaventure University alumnus who has excelled in sports communication.
“As was made clear Thursday night, Jim Engelhardt represents the best of Bonaventure,” said Aaron Chimbel, dean of the Jandoli School of Communication. “He has been so giving of his time and talents to others since he was a student, and he does it all with deep faith, passion and a sense of humor.”
Engelhardt, class of 1979 at Bonaventure, was chosen because of his long association with the university, including 15 years as sports information director and his legacy of mentoring so many fellow Bonnies.
Engelhardt was introduced Thursday by ESPN executive and 1979 classmate Chris LaPlaca. Marylou Domino, John’s widow, and Art Domino, his father, presented Engelhardt with the award.
Engelhardt began his career in sports information at Colgate and St. Francis (Pa.) universities before coming home in 1981 to St. Bonaventure to serve as SID.
In 1996, he moved to George Mason University as assistant athletic director/media relations and publications and was later promoted to associate athletic director.
Engelhardt left college athletics in 2000 to become the director of communications for the Manufacturers Alliance for Productivity and Innovation, an economics think tank and trade association for multinational manufacturers. He joined the Catholic Diocese of Arlington, Va., as a communications strategist in 2017.
Domino graduated from St. Bonaventure in 1984 and helped usher in the video era while an undergraduate, successfully lobbying the administration to acquire a truckload of professional video equipment being sold by a local school district.
Domino worked for NBC Sports before joining ESPN. He was regarded as one of the growing sports network’s best and brightest personalities when he left to return to the Buffalo area and join the Empire Sports Network. He told friends he was coming back because someone in the family was battling cancer.
Domino was that someone; he died in 1994. The Jandoli School celebrates his courage, skills and humanity by presenting the John Domino Award to a St. Bonaventure graduate who has excelled in his or her sports journalism position.
SBU HOSTS COMMDAY 2023
Dozens of students and advisers from 12 area high schools attended the Jandoli School’s 2023 Communications Day ON Friday.
CommDay, originally called Press Day, has a long history at St. Bonaventure dating back to 1936. Since 1987, it has been known as Communications Day.
This year, students participated in workshops on writing, disinformation, photography, public relations, media ethics, local news, sports writing, sports broadcasting and a special live broadcast journalism experience with SBU-TV, the student news station.
SBU alumna Shannon Dan (CLASS OF 2001), executive vice president of innovation at Intersport, a media and marketing company in Chicago, delivered the keynote address.
Students had the opportunity to submit their best work for the CommDay competition in video, photography and writing categories.
Chimbel announced the following winners, who will be granted scholarships if they attend St. Bonaventure. The scholarships will be continued each year up to four years for students who major in one of the Jandoli School undergrad programs.
• Best Photography — $500 scholarship
Sam Balcerzak, CA BOCES Career and Technical Education Center at Olean, “Thomas Merton”
• Best Video, $500 scholarship
Grace Hodara, Izabella Milks and Corey Bish, Salamanca High School, “One Breath at a Time”
• Best Writing, $500 scholarship
Emma Minnick, Corry (Pa.) High School, “The Epidemic of Being Chronically Online”
• Best in Show, $1,000 scholarship
Josh Gardner, Sam Balcerzak, Alicia Crimmins and Lauren Ralston, CA BOCES Career at Olean, photography