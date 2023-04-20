SMETHPORT, Pa. — After more than a year on the market, the former Elk Lick Boy Scout Camp has a new owner.

It was confirmed through the McKean County recorder of deeds office that Keith Klingler of Titusville has purchased the property located at 2420 Bordell Road in Smethport.

Klingler, reportedly, owns thousands of acres across many counties, including Venango, Warren and Jefferson counties. His properties include residential, commercial, land, and even a cemetery. An internet search showed that Klingler is a member of the Pennsylvania Forest Products Association and was elected in 2021 to a six-year term as a supervisor of Oil Creek Township in Crawford County.

Reports indicate the new owner is considering subdividing the property. The Era reached out to Klingler for comment but had received no response.

Timberland Realty, whose website stated they represented “Allegheny Highlands Council, BSA in the sale of 303.18 surveyed acres with a former Boy Scout Camp they own in Keating Township, McKean County, Pennsylvania,” sold the property “as-is” and without oil, gas, or mineral rights transferring. The sale price was listed at $1.45 million, though the purchase price has not been confirmed.

However, the former camp sits in the heart of timber country. According to the realtor’s site, “the property has a mix of hardwoods and softwoods throughout and has a significant timber value. A timber inventory conducted by FORECON, Inc. in 2013 and grown to present shows approximately 1,670.714 board feet. ... The forest is dominated by soft maple, hard maple, black cherry, white ash and hemlock. Timber will be sold intact and no harvests are planned. The forest has been professionally managed for decades, creating the best quality timber possible across the ownership.”

Additionally, the property consists of 12 main buildings, an inground pool, tent campsites, a 2-acre pond, archery range, amphitheater, and climbing tower.

The Elk Lick Scout Reserve in Smethport was put up for sale as part of the Boy Scouts of America’s bankruptcy and settlement over a multitude of civil claims for sexual abuse, with many of the cases dating back decades. The property was valued at $950,000 and, in 2021, it was agreed that the proceeds would go directly to a trust that would be paid out to victims.

The Allegheny Highlands Council, which serves Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties in New York and McKean and Potter counties in Pennsylvania, made the decision after extensive consideration of the options available.