A former Olean woman celebrated her 65th birthday a week early last week by trying out for the Denver Broncos cheerleaders.
Diane Reitz, formerly Diane Stebick, a 1975 Olean High School alumni, left Olean with her husband Jim Reitz in 1980. They ended up in Denver and adopted the Broncos as their hometown team — even though their hearts are still with the Buffalo Bills.
Diane retired as an accountant for the government and her husband is a contractor. They get back to Olean to visit about once a year.
When she saw the call for cheerleaders, Diane said, Why not? “My family and I want our obituaries to be interesting,” she laughed in an interview with the Times Herald on her birthday, Tuesday.
What she was really after, she said, was to pump up her obituary.
“My goal was just to get my name on the roster for the tryouts,” Diane said. “I sent in my application in February. I went to Mile High Stadium for the tryout a week ago Saturday.” It will be in her obituary when the time comes.
Diane said, “I told them in the application how old I was and that I had no expectation of being selected. I was no threat to anybody. Some of the girls offered to help me learn the routine.”
The local News9 station interviewed her and had video from the cheerleading tryout. Her brother Gary posted it on YouTube. After just a few days it had over 12,000 views. “I can’t believe it,” she said.
“I’m glad I was able to make people laugh,” Diane said. “Cheerleading is not easy.” Some of the other contestants showed her the routine, but she soon fell behind and showed some twirls and little jumps — if slightly out of sync with most of the others.
“I winged it,” she said. “Young or old, go out and do it. Give it a try.”
Diane was a cheerleader back in 1969 for the Pony Football League cheering for the team sponsored by West End Ickes Cookies.
The YouTube video her brother posted can be viewed at:
Diane’s cousin Kathy Nerogic of Salamanca noted that Diane’s late father, Henry Stebick was the longtime composing room foreman at the Olean TImes Herald.
Her brother Gary, who posted the YouTube video, moved back to Olean after his retirement and brother Michael lives in Orchard Park, Nerogic said. “With Diane’s spunk and energy she will be with us celebrating for years to come,” she said.