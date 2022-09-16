Dr. Sharon Aceti Spencer, formerly of Olean, recently earned a doctorate in educational leadership from Frostburg (Md.) State University.
She currently serves as assistant vice president for accreditation, compliance and reporting for the University of Maryland Global Campus.
Spencer joins her brother, Dr. David Aceti, in academic achievement — he earned his doctorate from Michigan State University in 2001 in microbiology. He is a senior research specialist at the University of Wisconsin.
They are the children of John and Carol Aceti, former residents of Ocean. John was a principal in the Olean City School District for 20 years and he is the author of seven books, with the latest one published in January with Amazon.
The Aceti family expresses its thanks the professional educators in the Olean school district for preparing their children for success in their careers.