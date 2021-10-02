OLEAN — Former Olean Police Chief Michael Luty now has a Hometown Hero banner hanging at the corner of State and Union streets.
Olean Mayor Bill Aiello, a juvenile officer under the former chief, helped escort Luty, family members and friends to view the banner near the front of the Municipal Building. State Sen. George Borrello also attended.
The picture on the banner is one of Luty in uniform and his dress hat in 1945 after he had enlisted in the U.S. Marines. He smiled at the sight.
Luty’s daughters Beverly Bennett and Kathy Covert, her husband Terry Covert and Luty’s granddaughter Amy Brown stood by him as he looked at the banner.
Luty recalled being processed into the Marines and an officer asking if he knew any foreign language. “I can read and speak a little Polish,” he replied. The officer said a sentence in English and asked Luty to translate it into Polish. Luty said a string of words in Polish and was congratulated by the officer.
“He didn’t know what I said,” Luty smiled.
Later, he was asked if he’d like to attend classes to learn Russian.
“What happens if I fail? Luty asked. “You’ll be back in the infantry,” came the reply. Luty said he knew enough to stay where he was.
After Luty mustered out of the Marines, he was called back during the Korean War and served as a recruiter in the Old City Building.
Luty joined the Olean Police Department in June 1952, days before the birth of his daughter Beverly. He was patrolling the West End when another patrolman drove up and told him to get in the patrol car because his wife was having a baby.
“She was almost born in the police car,” Luty smiled.
Luty rose through the ranks at the department and was appointed police chief, a post he held until he retired in 1994.
“Displaying the banner in front of the Olean Municipal Building will proudly serve as a reminder to all within this community that our father spent many years serving and protecting this city that he was born in and raised in and continues to serve to this day,” his daughters said in a statement.
“After all, Michael Luty is a testament to what defines what a Hometown Hero is and always shall be,” they added.
“With all that our father has done and continues to do for our community, his reward has and always will be love, respect and friendship that past and present citizens have showed him while serving Olean and in his retirement years.”
Beverly said the family bought the banner for Father’s Day, but it just arrived earlier this week. “We knew Dad would enjoy seeing it flying here.”