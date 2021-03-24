OLEAN — A former alderman was approved to take his old seat on the Common Council.
Aldermen unanimously approved the appointment of Republican Steve Barnard to the Ward 4 seat, which has been vacant since January. He was Mayor Bill Aiello’s second nomination to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Republican Kevin Dougherty.
Barnard served a two-year term on the Common Council in the last decade as a Democrat, according to Times Herald records. He won an unopposed race in 2013, but lost to Dougherty in 2015.
“Steve is a longtime resident of Ward 4, Steve is a former alderman of Ward 4,” Aiello said. “He has a desire to serve the city in this capacity, and he is only interested in serving out this term and not running in November.”
Council President John Crawford, D-Ward 5, who was critical of Aiello’s decision to nominate a declared candidate earlier this month, backed the pick of Barnard.
“Without compromise between the two bodies, the position might go unfilled — thereby hurting the residents of that ward,” Crawford said, while noting Barnard comes with experience on the council and has respect from residents and city officials.
Alderman Linda Witte, D-Ward 1, said that when she was mayor she had to appoint several aldermen to fill vacancies.
“It’s never easy, but ultimately it’s the mayor’s choice,” Witte said.
Witte noted she has known Barnard for many years and “he will do his personal best,” for the ward.
While all aldermen voted in favor of Barnard’s appointment, one suggested that may not have been the only option.
“If it were my decision, I’d leave the seat open,” said Alderman Paul Gonzalez, D-Ward 3, with voters deciding on who they want for the job in November. He added, though, that the appointment of a candidate who was not running was “a happy medium.”
Gonzales suggested, however, that once a winner of the Nov. 2 election is decided, that Barnard step aside and that the winner is appointed to fill the final two months of the term before starting a two-year term in January.
Barnard did not speak during the meeting, and could not be immediately reached for comment.
The decision to appoint Barnard came after the mayor sought interested parties for the job. Five candidates were interviewed by a panel, with four seeking to run for the post in November. Aiello tapped former council member Linda Edstrom, a Republican seeking the full term, earlier this month. The council, however, called the decision into question and used a procedural option to not bring the appointment to the floor for a vote.
“It would be unfair to give one a head start over another,” Crawford said Tuesday.
SEVERAL RESIDENTS, however, were critical of selecting someone who had not been in the original pool of applicants.
“I would like to thank Mayor Aiello for wasting my time and the other four people’s time interviewing for that position,” said Ezra Johnson, a Democrat who was one of the interviewees running for the seat. He accused Aiello of “lying and just playing party line” with the decision, adding that “it’s just party-line bull crap that the city doesn’t need right now.”
Several speakers called out Aiello for not going back to the original pool, as there was one candidate, identified by speakers as Paul Sungenis, who was not interested in running for the seat.
Sungenis, a radio host, ran for the seat in 2017 and 2019. Sungenis lost a Democratic primary in 2017 to Dougherty; and received about 20% of the vote in 2019, coming in second behind Dougherty in a four-way race.
Several speakers accused Aiello of not picking Sungenis because of his sexual orientation and political affiliation.
“You wanted someone who looked like you, who aligned with the party you’re aligned with, and it’s very obvious,” said Leo Wolters Tejera, noting the mayor wanted “another cisgender, white man” for the post.
The only speaker to voice support of Barnard’s appointment was his last competition for the job.
Dougherty, who resigned to take a job with the city Department of Public Works, spoke well of Barnard despite running against him in 2015.
“Even though Steve and me had our run and our at-bat at the election polls my first term, there were no hard feelings and Steve did represent the ward very well,” Dougherty said, adding that, “I support our cisgender mayor in all of the things he’s done for our city.”