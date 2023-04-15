Former Earth, Wind & Fire, Chicago members headline Ellicottville music fest

ELLICOTTVILLE — With ski season all but over, the anticipation of who’s playing Summer Music Festival runs high amongst both the locals and visitors who spend the July 4th holiday in Ellicottville.
The Players, featuring the Grammy-winning former members of the bands Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire, will headline this year’s music festival Saturday evening, July 1, announced the Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce, which produces the three-day music event with slopeside concerts at Holiday Valley.
“This is an amazing weekend that always brings a great crowd to our town,” said Brian McFadden, chamber executive director. “We’ve been hosting Summer Music Fest for over 25 years now and it never disappoints.
Bill Champlin, a two-time Grammy winner and member of Chicago for 28 years, will be joined by Keith Howland, former guitarist of Chicago, Jeff Coffey, former lead vocalist of Chicago, and Gorden Campbell, former drummer of Earth, Wind & Fire.
With hits like “If You Leave Me Now,” “You’re the Inspiration” and “Hard To Say I’m Sorry” from Chicago, coupled with the likes of “Shining Star”, “Boogie Wonderland” and “September” from Earth, Wind & Fire, this legendary group of musicians will no doubt have everyone dancing the night away.
Opening for The Players is Barracuda-America’s Heart Tribute. Hailing from Music City, USA — Nashville, Tenn. — each member is world-traveled with years of experience. The band is known for its rock vocals, musicianship and over-the-top performances which have created a solid foundation for this fabulous tribute to Heart.
Taking everyone on a musical journey back in time, Barracuda-America’s Heart Tribute articulately recreates the phenomenal songs of the 1970s, ’80s and ’90s that are still loved by loyal Heart fans around the world.
The following evening, Sunday, July 2, Holiday Valley’s slopeside stage will again host the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra. As guests of the Summer Music Festival year after year, the BPO performance is a celebration of Independence Day with their finale performed in unison with an extravagant fireworks display that can be viewed throughout the valley.
“One of the things our guests love about this event is that you can bring your own chairs, blankets and picnic baskets into the concerts, and there are no parking fees,” McFadden said. “It’s a one-of-a-kind experience and very family-friendly. Kids love it just as much as adults!”
Pre-sale tickets for both concerts are now available and can be purchased directly at ellicottvilleny.com. VIP packages and sponsorship opportunities are also available. Contact the chamber at (716) 699-5046 for more information.