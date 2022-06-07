Former Cattaraugus County man heading to Africa for Big Five Marathon

In the northeast part of South Africa between Johannesburg and Kruger National Park is Entabeni Safari Conservancy, where the Big Five Marathon is set for June 18.
And one of the runners planning to be there is 80-year-old David Bruce of New Smyrna Beach, Fla., a former director and 4-H Program Leader of the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cattaraugus County.
The Big Five gets its name because the marathoners run in the presence of the big five game animals — African lions, African elephants, Cape buffalo, African leopards and rhinoceros.
There’s no fences, rivers or walls, Bruce said. It’s just you and the animals.
“It is one of the hardest marathons in the world and often requires at least 25 percent more time than normal to complete the grueling run,” he said. “What makes this a tough one is the dirt trails, the desert-like sand and an area called the Yellow Woods Valley.”
The runners must run five miles through the valley and return the same five miles, which Bruce said goes from an elevation of 3,800 feet to over 5,500 feet in a sandy mountainous area on both sides of this valley.
Bruce said he has trained three days a week starting the first of March and has logged just under 350 miles. He does a short five-mile run on one day, about nine miles the next time and a long run each week up to 20 miles toward the end of the training program.
Bruce said he has concerns about this race because, if you don’t make set times like the 15 miles by four hours, they pull you from the race.
“This is because they have drummers along the trail to keep the lions away from you,” he explained. “The drummers quit, and it’s just you and the cats!”
After saying all this, Bruce indicated that if you have your act together, it is going to be an incredible experience to see the wildlife, participate in a game bush drive and visit with runners from all over the world.
Once the marathon is finished, Bruce and his wife, Susan, are heading back to Johannesburg and flying to Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe. Being of Scottish descent, Bruce said he hopes he might see the ghost of that other Scotsman, Dr. David Livingstone, who discovered the falls in 1855 and named them for Queen Victoria.
Bruce said if he did meet Livingstone, he plans to tell him his name is Henry, as in Henry Morgan Stanley, and continue introductions with, “Dr. Livingstone, I presume!”
This marathon will be Bruce’s third continent as part of the Seven Continent Club that he is pursuing. He’s already run North America, including all 50 states — the 1,059th person to do so — and Europe at Athens, Greece in November 2021. If all comes together, Bruce is on the waiting list to do Antarctica in January 2023.
Bruce is originally from Moriah, N.Y. He and his family lived in the Salamanca and Ellicottville areas for nearly two decades until the mid-1980s while he worked for Cornell Cooperative Extension. He came to the county from another unit in 1967 and ran the 4-H livestock programs for 12 years.
He retired after 33 years from the Cornell Cooperative Extension and University Representative for NNY, five years with Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany and as a hospital administrator in Alabama.
Bruce said he values his strong belief in God, his family relationships, the importance of practicing a good healthy lifestyle and focusing on the well-being of others.