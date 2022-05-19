A former educator in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties, who has found a second career as an author, will read some of her children’s books at Olean Public Library.
Mary Kay Worth was a special education teacher who worked at Olean Middle School and Portville and was the first superintendent at Genesee Valley Central School from 1996 to 2006. She then was superintendent at Southern Cayuga Central in the Finger Lakes, retiring in 2012.
After some health problems, Worth tried her hand at publishing children’s books that included photos she took of her family and others over the years.
Worth says she has written more than 150 family legacy books that include her photos from over the years. The basis for the books are her journals, which she has been keeping since high school in Portville more than 50 years ago.
Worth plans on attending this summer’s Portville Class of 1972’s reunion around the time she will be reading her books at the Olean Public Library.
Worth noted that the flood from Hurricane Agnes delayed the 1972 Portville High School Commencement for more than a week.
Two of Worth’s books have been republished with new illustrations replacing the original photographs: “A Luck Stone Day,” and “The Truth About Santa.”
Her earlier book “Hey Elephant,Where Are You” is being republished in English and Ukrainian for distribution to displaced and other children in Ukraine. Another book, “Puff Puff’s Train Ride” should be on sale soon.
Other books she’s published include:“Banele, the Girl from Swaziland,” “Mountains, Trees, Plants, and Flowers of Swaziland,” “Dear Deer,” and “Three Christmas Stories.”
“I’m a storyteller,” Worth said. She kept journals of her family and their travels. “Every place I went, I fell back on writing. The creativity was there before I retired.”
One of the first books she made was for her grandfather. It has since grown into a family legacy library and is the inspiration for her children’s stories.
Worth is the eldest child of Mary and James Worth. She plans on writing her mother’s story in a combination biography and autobiography. Her mother, who died of COVID-19 Jan. 9, 2021 in hospice care in Virginia, kept a journal of the last six months of her life in COVID quarantine. “A lot of people remember her,” Worth said.
“I’ve also got the love letters my father wrote to her” which will also be part of the book. Her father, who was also known as Gumps, grew up in Olean where he played football in high school, but attended Portville in his senior year. He also met his future wife at Portville, Worth said.
Her reading at Olean Public Library is scheduled for July 14.
Her books are available through her website, www.marykayworthofficial.com.