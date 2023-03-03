BELMONT — Forever Young Community Club for older adults and caregivers is accepting registrants to March’s activities and events.
The Forever Young Community Club is an opportunity for older adults and caregivers to have fun and participate in enriching activities every Tuesday and Thursday at Genesee Valley Central School.
Activities begin at 10 a.m. and end at 4 p.m.
“Forever Young Community Club offers older adults and caregivers a space to meet friends or create new friendships,” explained Jose Soto, Ardent Solutions’ system transformation manager. “Ardent Solutions is partnering with Genesee Valley Central School and the Allegany County Office for the Aging to welcome community members 50 years of age and older from across Allegany County to participate in educational and wellness activities during the school day.”
Forever Young Community Club is supported through a grant from the Exhale Family Caregiver Initiative. Participants can attend every activity throughout the month or only select the ones that they are interested in. Activities include:
- 10-11 a.m.: Coffee Clutch and Conversation
- 11 a.m. (Tuesdays): Music and Movement
- 11 a.m. (Thursdays): Living History Storytelling
- noon: Lunch
- 1 p.m.: Jaguar Walking Club
- 2 p.m. (Tuesdays): Senior Book Club
- 2 p.m. (Thursdays): Card Club
- 3 p.m. (Tuesdays): Color or Paint by Number Art Workshop
- 3 p.m. (Thursdays): Technology 101 Workshop
Additionally, Forever Young Community Club will be hosting a St. Patrick’s Day BINGO for youth Pre-K through second grade and their older adult loved ones on March 17, 2023, from 6-7:30 p.m., in the Genesee Valley Central School cafeteria. Prizes will be awarded throughout the event.
“All materials and supplies are included in the program,” continued Soto. “Forever Young is a program of the Age-Friendly Allegany County Initiative to make Allegany County a great place to live, work, play, and retire.”
Anyone interested in participating in Forever Young Community Club, or is seeking additional information, is asked to call (585) 593-1738 to pre-register or request details.